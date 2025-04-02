Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin is demanding the return of the Venezuelan gangsters to the United States.

In an obvious of how little Democrats care about protecting America’s borders, Raskin said during a hearing that the hundreds of Venezuelan gangsters deported from the U.S. to a prison in El Salvador should be returned immediately.

“I call on my colleagues to demand that the Trump Administration comply with all judicial orders while appealing whichever ones they want to appeal, and to demand the return of people unlawfully taken to El Salvador on that so-called plane full of ‘gang bangers,’” Raskin said at a hearing on Tuesday.

Raskin was referencing two aircraft carrying suspected illegal immigrant gang members tied to Tren de Aragua and MS-13, who were flown to El Salvador last month after entering the United States illegally.

Their deportation was the result of an agreement signed between President Trump and El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, which involves deporting these criminals to one of the country’s notorious mega prisons.

He added that the deportation of said criminals was a “blatant violation of American due process and all of our constitutional values.”

Watch the clip below:

The New York Democrat also complained about the criticism of activist judges, including Obama appointee Judge James Boasberg, who is illegally trying to block their deportation and is consequently facing calls for his impeachment.

”I especially call on them today to denounce all violent threats, doxxing, online vilification, and threats against our judges,” he continued.

”This is the Judiciary Committee of the United States, and we should act like it.”

Such concern about threats of violence is particularly ironic given that Raskin was recently blaming Republicans for the ongoing wave of attacks against Tesla vehicles because of the work of their CEO Elon Musk in leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

“This is the kind of civil disorder that has been unleashed in the country and licensed by Donald Trump, who pardoned more than 1,500 insurrectionists, including hundreds of people who violently assaulted our police officers,” Raskin said in an interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo.

“So, that scene you’re showing me [of burning Teslas] makes me sick, not as sick as the attack on our police officers, but it’s in the same domain, and it’s all because of the same reason.”