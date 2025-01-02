Why do they always lie?

Law enforcement held a press conference after a terrorist plowed through a group of New Year’s Eve revelers in New Orleans early Wednesday morning.

At least 15 people were killed, 35 injured after a terrorist identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar plowed through a crowd in New Orleans during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

According to law enforcement, Jabbar did not work alone and was part of a larger network of terrorists.

Shamsud Din Jabbar (Credit: New York Post)

A black ISIS flag was hanging from the back of the rented truck Jabbar used to carry out his terror attack.

Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police.

According to law enforcement, there were two improvised explosive devices discovered inside Jabbar’s vehicle and at least one other IED was found near the crime scene on Bourbon Street.

Per CBS News: “Weapons and two potential improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, were located in the vehicle, Duncan said. At least one other IED was found in the French Quarter, and was detonated by law enforcement, a person familiar with the investigation said. The number of IEDs left behind is a large part of why the FBI believes the man may have had an accomplice, sources tell CBS News.”

Earlier Wednesday morning Special FBI agent Alethea Duncan said this was NOT a terrorist event.

“This is not a terrorist event. What it is right now is there were improvised explosive devices that was found and we are working on confirming if this is a viable device or not,” Alethea Duncan said.

Of course it turned out to be a terrorist attack.

How does this woman still have a job?

We need Kash Patel like 4 years ago! (Edwin)