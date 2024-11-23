With the character assassination of Matt Gaetz and his replacement by lightweight candidate Pam Bondi, MAGA’s only hope is that President Trump will himself take control of the Justice Department and order charges against former President Barack Hussein Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for their roles in the Russia-gate scam. Otherwise, Trump’s second term will end up like his first, in controversy and conflict as the Deep State runs amuck.

One date after Trump said a defiant “No” to a question about withdrawing the Gaetz nomination, Gaetz withdrew, in the wake of a hacker, likely from the NSA, obtaining confidential files from the investigation into debunked sex charges against the former congressman. At this point, Trump could have called for an investigation into Deep State blackmail tactics against his Attorney General nominee. Instead, he buckled and folded under the pressure, throwing Gaetz under the bus.

The hacking of the Gaetz files, highlighted first by the New York Times and then in AP stories carried around the country, referred to “someone” behind the hacking. That someone was likely in the NSA, a main target of Gaetz’s ire and anger over its embrace of Marxist hiring practices.

Remember during Trump’s first term when Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, questioned why Trump would fight the intelligence agencies, saying “They have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

That is what happened to Gaetz, a critic of the NSA, FBI, and DOJ in general.

There was nothing to the charges but the NSA’s likely involvement in the hacking sent Trump a message and he folded under pressure.

We are back to business as usual.

Before the hacker stole those files, coverage of which was designed to prolong the nomination controversy, Elon Musk had summarized the Gaetz controversy this way:

Matt Gaetz has 3 critical assets that are needed for the AG role: a big brain, a spine of steel, and an axe to grind.

He is the Judge Dredd America needs to clean up a corrupt system and put powerful bad actors in prison.

Gaetz will be our Hammer of Justice.

Musk added, “As for these accusations against him, I consider them worth less than nothing. Under our laws, a man is considered innocent until proven guilty. If AG Garland (an unprincipled douchebag) could have secured a conviction against Gaetz, he would have, but he knew he could not. Case closed.”

Well, the case wasn’t closed, as far as the Deep State was concerned. These alphabet agencies demonstrated their power over Trump even before he was officially sworn in.

In Pam Bondi, they got a nice woman who was completely unfamiliar with the ways of Washington and unequipped to take on the Deep State. As the former Attorney General of Florida, she mainly dealt with state issues of no consequence to the Deep State, which is based in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

Although she has been recently based in Washington, D.C., it’s been as a lobbyist with Ballard Partners, the same firm that employed Susie Wiles, Trump’s new Chief of Staff.

The fear, now gripping MAGA, is that with Gaetz gone, the dominoes will start falling, as the Deep State and various corporate interests, including Big Pharma, pick off other Trump nominees, including RFK Jr.

Gaetz, a congressman from Florida, was a quick learner, winning plaudits for grilling Deep State operatives over their anti-Trump resistance activities and the illegal surveillance techniques against Christians and conservatives. Those techniques were turned on him, even though the DOJ had already investigated and cleared him, concluding the sex charges were based on false testimony from a criminal.

It took Trump one day to reverse his promise to stick with Gaetz.

Now, if Kash Patel doesn’t get the post of FBI director, MAGA will know that Trump has completely sold them out, even before he takes office.

Patel was a top Trump Administration official who served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and wrote Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy.

The Deep State hates him. “His potential appointment to top intelligence agencies set off alarm bells in the intelligence community,” reports a fearful NBC News.

He is a former aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who led the effort to expose Russia-gate as a ploy by the intelligence community to destroy Trump.

But President Trump said about his book, “A brilliant roadmap highlighting every corrupt actor, to ultimately return our agencies and departments to work for the American People…we will use this blueprint to help us take back the White House and remove these Gangsters from all of Government!”

Will Trump follow through on this roadmap or will he bow once again before the power of the Deep State?

Once the hacking became public, Trump could have held a news conference to denounce the tactics of the Deep State. Conservatives had already rallied behind the Gaetz nomination, noting his extensive knowledge of Deep State activities and willingness to fight the DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA, and the Pentagon.

But he is now a casualty of the Deep State, as Senate RINOs led by Mitch McConnell celebrate their victory over Trump.

It appears the next Trump Administration is crippled even before it takes power.

To make matters worse, MAGA representatives like Stephen K. Bannon, a former investment banker and Trump strategist, are backing a George Soros operative, Scott Bessent, as Treasury Secretary. He is the former Soros Fund Management chief investment officer (1991-2000) who started his own hedge-fund firm, with a $2 billion investment from Soros Fund Management. In 2013, he gave $25,000 to Ready for Hillary, a pro-Clinton super PAC, and hosted a gay and lesbian fund-raiser for Al Gore at his Hamptons home.

Among other things, Soros is considered the Godfather of illegal immigration, having invested $500 millionof his fortune in “immigrant rights,” setting the stage for the open borders crisis we are now facing.

Hedge funds like those operated by Soros and Bessent can cause economic downturns and disruptions by targeting companies, countries, and currencies with short-selling strategies. Zubi Diamond’s book, Wizards of Wall Street, had urged the reinstatement of regulations that prevent the hedge fund short sellers from manipulating the market.

Hedge Funds are also major forces of Cultural Marxism, having pushed the Republican Party to embrace gay rights and gay marriage. Bessent is himself “an openly gay American investor” who embraced Trump during the campaign, with Bannon’s blessing and a platform on Bannon’s Real America’s Voice television network.

Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org