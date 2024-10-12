Back in the summer of 2021, health professionals were told they had a responsibility to actively encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated against covid-19. The official enthusiasm was shared by fashionable media doctors with expensive haircuts, journalists keen to catch the approving eye of the Government and people who knew nothing whatsoever about pregnant women or vaccines but who could recognise a profitable bandwagon at 500 yards.



I immediately wrote that I didn’t agree. That was in August 2021.



I said I believed that health professionals had a responsibility to stop giving this experimental jab. And I pointed out that the covid jab was an injection that didn’t do what most people thought it did. And I reminded readers that I had revealed back in 2020 (before the jab roll-out began) that the so-called vaccine produced a massive number of dangerous side effects. I was the first doctor in the world to draw attention to the dangers. They faked a disease, they faked a test and they faked a cure. I warned about heart and brain problems and blood clotting in 2020.



I warned that no one knew what would happen to those who are injected with it.



`Will it have an effect on the pregnant woman, on parturition or on the health of the baby?’ I asked.



I pointed out that no one knew because the vaccine was experimental.



`Will it affect the fertility of the new-born baby?’ I asked.



I pointed out that no one knew because the vaccine was experimental.



`Will it affect the physical or mental health of the baby in one year or twelve years?’ I asked.



I pointed out that no one knew because the vaccine was experimental.



I reminded readers of my website that in January 2021, the World Health Organization had recommended that pregnant women should not be given the covid-19 experimental jab.



It was agreed that there was not enough safety data. Pregnant women had not been enrolled in the initial trials.



There was also real doubt about whether it would be safe to give the jab to women who were breast feeding.



So why were pregnant women officially told that they should have the jab?



I reported then that I had hunted around and that although I had seen a good deal of published material, I had still not seen adequate, conclusive clinical evidence telling us what might (or might not) happen to pregnant women and their unborn babies. I reported that I had been unable to find any evidence proving to my satisfaction that the covid-19 jab was safe to be given to pregnant women. I reported, however, that I had seen a massive amount of information showing that the covid-19 vaccine was associated with thousands of deaths and millions of significant adverse events and that the warnings I had issued in 2020 were accurate.



My conclusion remained that no one should be given this experimental vaccine. `I certainly would not give this jab to a pregnant woman or a woman expecting to become pregnant,’ I said.



And I pointed out that we should never forget that it is not up to those of us questioning the efficacy or safety of a medicine or injection to prove that it is dangerous. It is up to the promoters of that medicine to prove that it is safe. And they haven’t and they can’t prove that the covid-19 jab is, or will be, safe for pregnant women, for children or, indeed, for anyone.



For the record I pointed out that I had been writing about drug interactions and adverse events for well over 50 years and that although I was probably the most experienced doctor in this field in the world, I had been banned by all mainstream media and most of the internet.



Now, it’s 2024 and women who are pregnant, or who have just had a baby, are dying in worrying numbers.



Between 2020 and 2022 a total of 293 women died in the UK while pregnant or within 42 days of the end of their pregnancy. That’s a maternal death rate of 13.41 per 100,000.



And it’s a massive rise on the 8.79 deaths per 100,000 which occurred in the previous years.



The main cause of death was thrombosis or thromboembolism. Heart problems also occurred.



The medical establishment is puzzled.



`What on earth could be the cause?’ they ask.



`Could it be poor health?’ they ask.



`Could these women be dying because they are obese?’ they ask.



`Or do women need better care during pregnancy?’ they ask.



NO ONE CAN SEE THE OBVIOUS ANSWER



It seems clear to me that these women are dying because they were given the covid-19 jab – which is known to cause blood problems.



I think you’d have to be an idiot – or bought and paid for – to disagree.



Back in 2020, I warned repeatedly that this would happen. I repeatedly said that pregnant women in particular should not be given this jab.



No one listened. Everyone in the medical profession and the media sneered and simply banned me. Doctors with media exposure insisted that the covid-19 jab was perfectly safe for adults, children and pregnant women. Journalists with no experience and no knowledge announced to the world that the vaccine was safe for pregnant women. Bought and paid for fact-checkers did what they were told and announced that the covid-19 jab was the safest product ever made – perfectly safe for everyone. How many people are going to die as a result of all the lies?



Back in 2020 – and it’s 2024 now – I warned that there would be an epidemic of heart disease, strokes and cancer recurrences. The medical establishment sneered. Today, the medical establishment professes itself puzzled by the epidemic of heart disease, strokes and cancer – and the massive number of unexplained sudden deaths among young people. The Bangkok Post attacked me viciously in 2020, today they’re warning about the covid vaccine problems.



Never forget, by the way, that it isn’t that long ago that the medical establishment was recommending smoking as a good remedy for a weak chest. I could give you dozens of other examples showing that the establishment has always been on the wrong side of the medical science.



I also warned that covid vaccine injuries would be blamed on covid-19 (the rebranded flu). I have to admit, however, that part of me didn’t think that the public would fall for such outrageous propaganda; sadly I underestimated just how gullible and unthinking the mass of people are. The other day, for example, I overheard two women in a shop talking about a neighbour’s teenage son who was in hospital with myocarditis. One of them said: “It was covid-19 that caused myocarditis even though he had been fully vaccinated against it”.



The videos in which I warned about the dangers of the vaccine were banned everywhere, so millions have, like that woman been deceived and deprived of truths.



But there is now no other logical explanation.



When, oh when, is someone in the medical establishment and the mainstream media going to understand that the covid-19 jab is lethal?



The answer I fear is: `Probably never’.



Because the truth is too damned inconvenient.



We know that the covid jab wrecks the human immune system, we knew it would do that from the beginning. We know that people who’ve been jabbed are more vulnerable to a range of infections. We know the side effects are often lethal or damaging, and it seems likely that the epidemic of sudden or unexpected deaths among previously healthy people can be blamed on this toxic and useless invention.



We can only speculate about what else this dangerous experimental substance might do.



At least one expert, a German pathologist, has uncovered evidence showing that the spike protein produced by the covid mRNA jabs is replacing sperm in men who have been vaccinated. Just what impact this will have on fertility, and population growth among the vaccinated, is a subject for research which will probably never be done. Add this problem to the feminisation of men caused by female hormones in drinking water and you can see how the conspirators are planning to reduce the number of women becoming pregnant.



And don’t forget other research has shown problems with the ovaries in women.



The only certainty is that the people who promoted gave the vaccine were homicidal psychopaths and the people who allowed themselves to be jabbed were idiots.



Note

For information about vaccines in general please read `Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying: Here’s the proof’ by Vernon Coleman. Biden’s White House wanted the book banned but, for the moment, it is still available. It contains information about autism, the polio vaccine, whooping cough vaccine, etc., etc.



Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2024

