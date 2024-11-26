The individuals who were honoured for creating and promoting the toxic covid-19 vaccine should surely now have their honours taken from them. The covid-19 vaccine didn’t do what it was said to do and has, I believe, done more harm than any other pharmaceutical product in history - including the illegal ones. I don’t believe heroin or cocaine have killed anywhere near as many people as the covid-19 jab. And the vaccine continues to do considerable damage and to fill the world’s hospitals and funeral homes. Below is a condensed version of the foreword to my book `Covid 19: The Greatest Hoax in History which was published in September 2020 and which contained the scripts of many of my videos up to that time. Most of those videos were removed by YouTube which worked tirelessly to suppress the truth and to ensure that those of us struggling to share the truth were censored, banned and demonised.



Foreword (written in September 2020)

When I wrote my first book about the coronavirus (Coming Apocalypse) I was told that I was not allowed to mention the word ‘coronavirus’ anywhere in the title or the book itself. And so I went through the entire book and managed to write round the word ‘coronavirus’ around 250 times. I was also told I could not mention the word `vaccine’.



When I first started making videos I was aware that the use of the words ‘vaccine’ and ‘vaccination’ were considered illegal if used in association with criticism of any kind. Other people have, of course, had few or no problems. And using these words is now less of a problem for me than when I published Coming Apocalypse in April 2020.



It is difficult to know precisely when the coronavirus hoax really started – or who was responsible for initiating what has, without question, turned out to be the greatest fraud in human history. This book explains just how a bunch of crooks are using the fear which has been deliberately created out of a fairly ordinary flu bug to take over the world. Making huge profits has been effectively disguised as philanthropy.



The usual suspects are, of course, the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, the Bliderbergers and the Jesuits. But a variety of modern billionaires and self-styled philanthropists (such as Gates and Soros) have been added to the mix.



It is vital to remember that behind the whole fraud lies the global warming scam.



This fraud, which first surfaced back in the 19th century, was resurrected in the 1990s and deliberately chosen by the Club of Rome as a means to an end: the excuse to create a New World Order.



The hysterical simpletons who are now scaring themselves silly over global warming don’t realise that the only thing which is man-made about the scare is the scare itself.



But in fact the climate change hoax came relatively late onto the scene and was introduced merely to tighten the screw on the global population. The current global crisis, which is rapidly removing all our freedoms, started much earlier and can be traced back for decades. However, the plan really accelerated into action after the Second World War.



You don’t have to look too hard to find the evidence.



The World Health Organisation was founded in 1947, and its first director general was a fellow called George Brock Chisholm who is largely forgotten now except for his enthusiasm for world government. Chisholm is famous (or infamous) for having said: ‘To achieve world government it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, loyalty to family tradition, national patriotism and religious dogmas.’



That should have rung alarm bells. But at the time no one much noticed.



At this time, of course, senior Nazis who had made their fortunes out of concentration camps and who had, with the help of the Americans, successfully avoided much in the way of punishment were busy creating the foundations of the European Union out of what was left of Europe. (I dealt with the way the Nazis achieved this apparent impossibility in my book OFPIS)



The usual suspects, the world’s bankers, were also planning a world government. In February 1950, when he appeared before the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, banker James Paul Warburg said: ‘We shall have world government, whether or not we like it. The only question is whether world government will be achieved by conquest or consent.’



To those early events we must add the more recent influences of the United Nations and the World Economic Forum. The United Nations is, of course, the mother organisation of the World Health Organisation, and its original charter bears close kinship to the communist manifesto. It is the United Nations which created Agenda 21 – the programme for a ‘new world order’. The contribution of the World Economic Forum has been the proposed ‘global reset’.



Using covid-19 as a flimsy excuse, these organisations have proposed changing every aspect of our lives. There are now strong moves to get rid of cash and to replace it with digital currency (on the curious grounds that cash is reckoned to be more likely to transmit the covid-19 virus than any other), to close down traditional farming (and replace natural produce with factory produced artificial replacements), to move whole populations into high rise apartments in smart cities (leaving rural areas uninhabited), to confiscate private property and to move shopping, health care and education online (with high street shops, doctors’ surgeries and schools largely closed). There are also plans to introduce a modest national wage for all, to replace many jobs with robots and to use implanted chips to control human beings from afar. The whole evil scenario has been produced and promoted by a small bunch of unelected billionaires who clearly believe they have the right to impose their bizarre and dangerous personal views on the rest of us.



Just because many people have, over the years, forecast the end of civilisation (usually at the hands of a bunch of scheming madmen) it doesn’t mean it can’t happen and it certainly doesn’t mean it isn’t happening this time.



And, today, with software billionaire Bill Gates and a small army of well-paid shills pushing DNA/RNA based vaccines, the use of which will result in the genetic modification of the human race (and spending hundreds of millions of dollars on ensuring that he has a good press) it is not difficult to feel that we are being assailed from all sides.



All these proposed changes have become public only since the appearance of the coronavirus, and are being promoted as an answer to the health problems of dealing with what is widely being ‘sold’ as a pandemic. It is clear, however, that all have been planned for many years.



The origins of the virus which devastated the world in 2020 are shrouded in mystery, disguised by deceit, confused by lies and deliberately clouded by misinformation. The very existence of the virus, or indeed of viruses at all, is questioned by many but this seems to me to be irrelevant. It really doesn’t matter whether there is or is a not a virus. What matters is the way the authorities are using the current hoax to remove all our freedoms. Those of us who care about freedom (including freedom of speech, which I believe to be fundamental) are too busy trying to fight the vaccine proposals, the cashless society and other scary proposals.



It has, for some months, been widely acknowledged by medical experts that the risks associated with covid-19 are no greater than the risks associated with an ordinary winter flu. This was the claim I first made in February and March of 2020, and which immediately led to my demonization. It has now been acknowledged that death totals associated with covid-19 have been deliberately and massively exaggerated and the original predictions (which led to the lockdowns) have been shown to be absurdly over-pessimistic. There is now widespread agreement that the lockdowns which were unnecessarily introduced in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus will result in far more deaths than the infection itself. The health care problems and economic problems produced by the hoax will result in the worst social and economic crisis in global history.



My first book about the coronavirus and covid-19 (entitled, Coming Apocalypse) dealt with the early stages of the manufactured crisis, the hysteria and the immediately apparent consequences.



This book is a collection of the articles published on my website and the transcripts of my videos broadcast on YouTube (including the transcripts of the videos which YouTube took down and banned). Some of the essays appeared on the YouTube channel and some appeared only on my website but most appeared on both. The narrative develops as I acquired more and more information and as the evidence showed just how deep the conspiracy really is. There is no little irony in the fact that the conspiracy theorists like to demonise those of us telling the truth and exposing the real conspiracy as – conspiracy theorists! It’s an old psychological trick.



These articles and transcripts date from the end of April 2020, immediately after the publication of my book, Coming Apocalypse, and continue up until the end of August.



This collection has brought together a collection of most of the material I wrote and recorded about the coronavirus and covid-19 during those four months. The only changes I have made have been to edit (very lightly) the transcripts to remove some of the references which were appropriate on the videos and which now seem redundant. I have, however, left some references to the videos where these seemed significant and where removing those references would have led to serious changes in tone or emphasis. Occasionally, you will see that facts have been repeated – this is simply because when videos were removed I re-used a vital fact that had been censored into oblivion. I make no apologies for this.



The essays show how the hoax has unfolded, and as things have become clearer it has become increasingly apparent that we are dealing with the greatest fraud in our history. Never before in history have so many people been deliberately deceived for the profit of a few. It became clear during the period that governments had hired military specialists and psychologists to induce a sense of fear in the population. Governments had become the enemy of the people.



The essays in this book appear in roughly the order in which they were written. Most of the essays are just between 10 and 25 minutes long when read but some of the essays took at least a week to research and write. Antoinette and I worked on researching and writing these essays for almost every hour of every day since the onset of the hoax. This is her book just as much as it is mine.



Originally the recordings appeared once a week or so, then for a while we put up a recording every evening and then when we were too exhausted to continue with that, we put up recordings twice a week – on Sundays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.



I had also intended to put on the dates when YouTube had banned/censored/removed some of the videos. But I had to abandon this idea for the simple fact that I couldn’t keep up – and I certainly could not keep the list up to date. Towards the end of August, YouTube was taking down videos almost every day.



Throughout the months to which these essays relate, the laws being brought in around the world were changing almost daily, and the only consistent factors were the ever-growing power of the World Health Organisation (whose primary financial supporter are the fanatically pro-vaxx Bill and Melinda Gates of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) and a complete disinterest in any of the available science.



How many coincidences make a conspiracy?



Finally, please remember my specially written triptych – designed according to the psy-op principles used on the British people.



Distrust the Government

Avoid Mass Media

Fight the Lies



And remember too: you may feel like you are alone, but more and more people are waking up. You are not alone. And we will win this war.



Vernon Coleman, September 2020

Taken from `Covid-19: The Greatest Hoax in History’ by Vernon Coleman



Note

