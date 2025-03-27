Mass extinctions on Earth may have been triggered by exploding stars in our cosmic neighborhood. A new study suggests that supernovae could have played a role in wiping out ancient life—leaving behind a hidden celestial fingerprint. Could the next cosmic blast pose a future threat?

Exploding stars in near-solar space may have triggered at least two mass extinction events in Earth’s history. A new study led by astrophysicist Alexis Quintana from the University of Alicante suggests that supernovae—the violent deaths of massive stars—could be responsible for the Late Ordovician and Late Devonian extinction events.

The Impact Of Supernovae On Earth’s Atmosphere

According to Nick Wright, an astrophysicist at Keele University, “Supernova explosions are some of the most energetic explosions in the Universe. If a massive star were to explode as a supernova close to the Earth, the results would be devastating for life on Earth. This research suggests that this may have already happened.”

If a supernova were to explode close enough to Earth, the blast would lash Earth with high-energy radiation, leading to ozone layer depletion. Without this protective layer, the planet’s surface would be bombarded with ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which could irreparably harm the planet’s ecology.

Both the Late Ordovician (~445 million years ago) and Late Devonian (~372 million years ago)extinctions were marked by a significant depletion of the ozone layer, fueling speculation that nearby supernovae were involved.

The Search For A Cosmic Fingerprint

To investigate whether supernovae align with extinction events, Quintana and his colleagues conducted a census of OB-type stars—massive, short-lived stars likely to end their lives as supernovae—within a kiloparsec (~3,260 light-years) of the Sun.

Their analysis found 24,706 OB stars in this region and calculated a supernova rate of 15 to 30 per million years across the entire Milky Way galaxy. However, only supernovae within about 65 light-years would be powerful enough to impact Earth.

Based on this, the team determined that 2.5 near-Earth supernovae occur per billion years—a figure that matches the timing of the Late Ordovician and Late Devonian extinctions.

“We calculated the supernova rate close to Earth and found it to be consistent with the rate of mass extinction events on our planet that have been linked to external forces such as supernovae.” Nick Wright explains.

Are We At Risk From Future Supernovae?

Fortunately, no known supernova candidates are currently close enough to pose an immediate threat to Earth. The nearest massive stars expected to go supernova, such as Betelgeuse and Antares, are hundreds of light-years away—too distant to cause significant harm when they eventually explode.

However, scientists continue to monitor potential risks. The discovery of a nearby dying star could change the equation, and our understanding of cosmic threats is constantly evolving. While supernovae may have contributed to past extinctions, other dangers, such as asteroid impacts and massive volcanic eruptions, remain more immediate concerns.

The Universe’s Role in Earth’s History

https://dailygalaxy.com/2020/02/the-1-8-gigayear-planet-orbiting-an-ancient-dying-star-hotspot-for-advanced-life/The idea that mass extinctions on Earth may have been triggered by cosmic events challenges the traditional view that all extinction events were Earth-bound phenomena.

If supernovae played a role in past extinctions, it underscores how our planet is deeply interconnected with the broader cosmos.

This study, currently available on preprint server arXiv, highlights the constant cosmic dance between our planet and the wider universe—where catastrophic events can shape the trajectory of evolution and survival.