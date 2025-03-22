Share this postEdwin’s Newsletter #1"Constantly SKEPTICAL": Our Duty in a Democracy | Neil OliverCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"Constantly SKEPTICAL": Our Duty in a Democracy | Neil OliverMarch 22, 2025 by Neil OliverEdwinMar 22, 20251Share this postEdwin’s Newsletter #1"Constantly SKEPTICAL": Our Duty in a Democracy | Neil OliverCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore41Share1Share this postEdwin’s Newsletter #1"Constantly SKEPTICAL": Our Duty in a Democracy | Neil OliverCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore41Share
All things Covid brought into view how deceptive and dangerous it is to not be skeptical. So many feared what they shouldn’t have and listened to the lies during Covid. Many have paid a huge price. Many have passed or are injured. Our kids are mandated to get 3 Covid jabs and so many other dangerous unproven drugs shots. What will become of their futures? Our leaders have lied to us forever. We vote and hope for the best but sometimes get the worse. I am always skeptical. I don’t want to be but believe there’s no other was to face life. I ask lots of questions, do lots of research (not on google which is full of deceptions) and try to find the truth about all decisions in my life. I keep those close to me informed, but many are brainwashed. Most don’t listen. The evil control freaks among us are wealthy and powerful. When will people wake up, or is the truth to hard to accept? I say knowledge is power. Today I see so much dishonesty that some don’t know what truth is. They live their lives with deceit. It’s mind boggling. Great presentation, so much to learn. I hope people are listening.
Great perspective. I like that guy. I hope we can turn this thing around.