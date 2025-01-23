Here’s a short account of some of the commonest side effects caused by the drugs prescribed by doctors.



1. Drowsiness is a common problem with all drugs which have an effect on the central nervous system - these include sedatives, tranquillisers, sleeping pills, most drugs used in the treatment of anxiety and depression and drugs used in the treatment of epilepsy. Drowsiness is also common with antihistamines (these are commonly used for allergies and so patients suffering from hayfever should be aware that their medication may make them feel sleepy).



2. Nausea and vomiting are caused by many different drugs including pain relievers, drugs used to treat infections, hormones and drugs prescribed for heart conditions.



3. Dizziness is commonly caused by aspirin but drugs used to treat high blood pressure, nerve disorders such as anxiety and depression and infections can also cause this side effect.



4. Drugs such as penicillin which are used to treat infection often cause diarrhoea - as do some drugs prescribed for intestinal disorders such as indigestion, gastritis and constipation.

5. Headache is a symptom that is associated with an enormous range of drugs.



6. Drugs used in the treatment of high blood pressure and in the treatment of nerve problems are particularly likely to produce a dry mouth.



7. Pain relievers, drugs used to treat infections and steroid drugs are the prescription products which are most likely to cause indigestion or wind.



8. Skin rashes are extremely common among patients taking drugs. Drugs used to treat infections - such as penicillin and sulphonamide - are commonly associated with this problem. A skin rash may suggest an allergy to a drug.



9. Itching associated with a skin rash means that an allergy reaction is almost certain.



10. Constipation is a common side effect with pain relievers, antacids, cough medicines and (naturally enough) drugs used in the treatment of diarrhoea.



11. Other side effects which are commonly noticed by patients taking prescription drugs include: confusion, hallucinations, tremors, fainting, wheezing, palpitations, blurred vision, depression, sweating, ringing in the ears and sexual problems such as frigidity and impotence.



Note

Taken from the international bestselling book `How to stop your doctor killing you’ by Vernon Coleman. The book is available from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Copyright Vernon Coleman January 2025



