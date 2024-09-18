Hillary Clinton took to radicalized faux journalist Rachel Maddow’s show one day after the second Trump assassination attempt to encourage violence against the former president. “The press needs to create a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is,” Clinton told Maddow. The Democrats are blatantly encouraging violence and dividing our nation.

Clinton took her statements a step further by suggesting that American citizens should be jailed for exercising their First Amendment right of free speech if their words happen to sympathize with Donald Trump. The Steele Dossier and Russian collusion hoaxes carefully crafted by Clinton have been long disproven, yet Clinton is relentless in attempting to revive that narrative. “There were Russians engaged in direct election interference and boosting Trump back in 2016, but I also think there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda, and whether they should be civilly or criminally charged would be something that would be a better deterrent,” Clinton said.

The only propaganda is the hate Clinton, and the Neocons are perpetually feeding the left-wing media to confuse the public. Harris also believes that those spreading “misinformation,” or anything that goes against the leftist agenda, should be silenced and punished. Not only do they hate Donald Trump, but these people vehemently hate his supporters.

The rhetoric promoted by the left is causing danger, not only to Trump but toward half of the population who holds conservative views. The Trump-Vance campaign released a newsletter earlier in the week listing over 50 examples of Democrats inciting violence and encouraging assassination attempts. Their narrative insists that MAGA Republicans are the largest threat to our democracy. Donald Trump is the Adolf Hitler of our generation and must be stopped before he destroys civilization. “It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye,” President Joe Biden blatantly said.

We even saw familiar long-debunked lies brought up during the Harris and Trump debate from the Nazi “very fine people” fable to the “bloodbath” debacle. The fraudulent journalists at ABC should have asked Kamala Harris if her party would be willing to quell the violence by behaving in a civil manner ahead of November. The media is encouraging and promoting a real “bloodbath” and tearing this nation apart.