CIA's JFK Files Clearly Prove CIA Destroyed All Their Incriminating JFK Files
March 21, 2025 by The Babylon Bee
U.S. — According to sources, the final unredacted release of the CIA's JFK Files contains no incriminating information, definitively proving that the CIA destroyed all their incriminating JFK Files.
"It's the only thing that makes sense," JFK assassination research enthusiast Edward Dunbar posted on X. "We finally get the files after all these years and there's nothing in them. That can only mean they destroyed that one file that said 'We did it' years ago!"
Film director Oliver Stone, who played a major role in popularizing JFK assassination conspiracies, finally feels vindicated. "At long last, these files prove once and for all that the CIA clearly destroyed all the files that said they did it."
The first public challenge to the official story of the JFK assassination as documented by the Warren Commission was brought to trial in 1969 by District Attorney Jim Garrison who charged New Orleans businessman Clay Shaw of conspiring to murder Kennedy. His case fell apart due to a lack of cooperation from both the FBI and CIA, which we now know is a result of all incriminating files having been destroyed.
Chief Archivist ----- ------, a CIA employee since ----, is reportedly hurt by the accusation that any files were destroyed, even though there is definitive proof that the files were destroyed. "I don't -- -------. How ----- --- ----- is ----- in the ---," she said. (Editor's Note: The CIA asked us to redact the identity and comment of the Chief Archivist)
At publishing time, top men at the CIA had reportedly ordered a change in policy, advising all agents to stop destroying files because doing so just makes them look really suspicious.
Rodger Stone has expressed the concept that the CIA, M/I, Mafia and LBJ all had a hand in erasing JFK. I have held the same viewpoint after studying the events for some time. There are three books that help connect the dots. JFK and John Dulles. The Secret Life of J Edgar Hoover and LBJ and Blood, Money and Power by McClennan. McClennan was the husband of the Mayor of Austin Texas and his sons were in the Bush administration. An insider. LBJ's law firm was in Austin
The first bullet supposedly fired by Oswald hit the curb and the FBI cut out the curb. The second bullet hit the chrome headliner of the windshield and ricocheted and hit Connelly in the leg. They immediately shipped the limo back to Ford for reconditioning and destroying the evidence. A picture of the dented headliner exists in one book about the assassination. The third bullet did all the massive damage. No way! A lie sold to the American public. Most photographs of the limo were purposely destroyed.
CIA/Dulles was instrumental in having Freeport Mc Moran obtain mineral rights in Indonesia for the Rockefellers. Similar scenario is playing out in Ukraine today. JFK was not in favor of this. There is an interview with a cold-hearted killer who claims he shot JFK. The FBI says he didn't do it because he changed his story as to what gun he used. He was probably told he would be assassinated if he didn't discredit himself. The mafia bosses he worked for were assassinated. He spent about 30 years in a maximum federal prison for shooting a police officer in Chicago, which gave him protection. Epstein was not so lucky. The original plan was to shoot JFK in Chicago and it was scrapped.
My attention to the event is because I had an Uncle who lived in Highland Park where all the shakers and movers lived (Hunt Brothers who went to school with my twin cousins) (the daughter of Mohrenschildt who was Oswald's handler who years later supposedly committed suicide.) and J Edgar Hoovers benefactor who was a billionaire who lived in Highland Park and was the main guy in the M/I complex. Clint Murchison Sr. (Military Industrial guru) lived in Highland Park, (Dallas) Texas and is reported to have had a party the night before at his estate in Highland Park which was attended by George Bush (CIA) and Richard Nixon. Nixon flew to Texas to visit him at his ranch to tell him why he was shutting down the Vietnam war and got his permission. Nixon then made the second mistake by telling the CIA he wanted to reopen the JFK assassination. They set him up to fail. Ike's mortgage on his Gettysburg farm was underwritten by Clint. He gave Nixon a dog as a gift. Ike woke up to how he was being used, and I believe this was the impetus for his farewell speech.
The problem is that there have been a lot of fake stories/books published to confuse and miss direct. I originally read the story that Dorothy Kilgalleon died in a Waldorf suite under locked conditions and not in her home. Lie. She died after interviewing Ruby and was found in her bedroom at home supposedly from a self-induced overdose on drugs. Similar to Marilyn Monroe.
Epstein files are not going to be any different.