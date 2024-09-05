New York state government officials permitted a Chinese spy to infiltrate their offices for 15 years. Linda Sun, a former NY state government employee under both Governor Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo, has been accused of working with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to alter state policy and compile secrets.

Was it not suspicious when a state employee showed up in a new 2024 Ferrari? The Chinese government had sent both Linda and her husband, Christopher Hu, hundreds of thousands worth of gifts and personal kickbacks. Hu personally facilitated the transfer of millions throughout 80 different accounts. They enjoyed a personal chef and exotic foods such as salted ducks. The couple purchased a $2.1 million condo in Hawaii and a $4.1 million home in New York. Sun may have opened accounts on behalf of her relatives as well for money laundering purposes. But since we permit our politicians to accept lobbying kickbacks, no one cared to look closely at the matter.

“We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process,” Hochul’s press secretary told ABC News. Cuomo’s team claims Linda has little to no involvement with the governor directly but she was passed along to the incoming administration when Cuomo fled his position. Yet, Hochul has known that there was blatant evidence showing Linda Sun’s involvement with the CCP for over a year and nothing had been done. Hochul is feigning shock by saying Sun’s actions were “shocking” and a “betrayal of trust.” How could this be shocking when misconduct was noted over a year prior?

Sun was released on $1.5 million bond while her husband was released on a $500,000 bond after the couple was arrested at their Long Island home. “This is no ordinary financial fraud,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Solomon said during the arraignment. So why did the Hochul Administration drag their feet on seeking a conviction for a known treasonous spy?

What has happened completely undermined national security. Kathy Hochul invited Linda Sun to meetings where she secretly acted as a representative of the CCP. Sun ensured that Taiwanese government officials were not permitted to attend high-level events in New York. She altered the messaging to the public from the governor’s office to paint China in a positive light while undermining Taiwan. There are clear messages from Sun to members of the CCP stating that she actively blocked Taiwan from participating in discussions.

“Sun wielded her position of influence among executives to covertly promote PRC and CCP agendas, directly threatening our country’s national security,” said FBI Acting Assistant Director Curtis.

“As alleged, while appearing to serve the people of New York as Deputy Chief of Staff within the New York State Executive Chamber, the defendant and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government and the CCP,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “The illicit scheme enriched the defendant’s family to the tune of millions of dollars.”

This is an utter embarrassment to the United States. Linda Sun was promoted to a top office under the Hochul Administration while working as a spy and no one cared to notice. This will certainly damage relations with the United States and China at a time when tensions are already high. Are we to believe this is the only person in the US government acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party? There must be a thorough investigation into both the Cuomo and Hochul Administrations to see how far this corruption spread.