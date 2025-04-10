China may invade Taiwan within six months, using military drills as invasion rehearsals.

Taiwan’s semiconductor dominance makes global supply chains vulnerable to severe disruption.

China’s military tests prefabricated invasion barges, signaling rapid strike capabilities.

Biden’s open-border policies could allow China to exploit U.S. domestic vulnerabilities during a crisis.

A 2027 invasion could overwhelm Taiwan before U.S. forces respond, requiring immediate preparedness. As tensions between the U.S. and China reach a boiling point, some defense experts warn that Beijing may be preparing for an invasion of Taiwan within the next six months — with others citing 2027 — using aggressive "grey zone" warfare tactics disguised as military exercises.

The stakes couldn’t be higher: Taiwan’s dominance in semiconductor production means global supply chains, U.S. military readiness, and consumer electronics would face unprecedented disruption. Meanwhile, China’s belligerent posturing and the fallout from the Biden administration’s open-border policies have fueled fears of coordinated sabotage on American soil. The looming crisis validates conservative warnings about the dangers of weak foreign policy and unchecked Chinese aggression.

Grey zone warfare and military rehearsals

China’s recent military drills around Taiwan — marked by missile launches, cyber disruptions, and naval blockades — aren’t mere exercises but dress rehearsals for an invasion, according to U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo. Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chuck DeVore outlines three potential invasion scenarios: a suffocating naval blockade, a lightning strike on Taiwan’s infrastructure, or a "doomsday" multi-front assault on U.S. bases and the American homeland.

Leaked intelligence suggests China has even tested prefabricated barges that could rapidly deploy troopsonto Taiwan’s shores, circumventing natural defenses. "This equipment is a bridge and a port combined into one," warned Chinese state media commentator Wei Dongxu, signaling Beijing’s readiness for a swift, decisive invasion.

Open borders put our national security in jeopardy

Conservatives have long warned that the Biden administration’s porous southern border could be exploited by foreign adversaries. Those fears now appear chillingly prescient. Under DeVore’s "doomsday scenario," thousands of military-aged Chinese men — who entered the U.S. amid Biden’s border crisis — could collaborate with cartels to launch domestic attacks while American forces are tied up in the Pacific.

The parallels to history are grim. In 1917, Germany’s infamous Zimmerman Telegram sought to lure Mexico into a U.S. conflict as a diversion. Today, China could employ similar tactics, exploiting America’s vulnerabilities to split its focus. U.S. forces could lose control of the southern border, and there's the potential for sabotage of power grids and transport hubs.

Trade wars and military ambitions

China’s trade retaliation against U.S. sanctions underscores its long-term strategic goal: dominance, not cooperation. President Trump’s tariffs are designed to weaken China’s economic leverage while protecting critical industries. Analysts like Ben Thompson argue that Taiwan’s semiconductor monopoly makes it the ultimate prize for Beijing, whose invasion would trigger an "exponential" economic collapse surpassing COVID-era disruptions. "A war over Taiwan would put all of these to shame," Thompson wrote.

Trump’s aggressive stance on China now appears justified, with Beijing’s ambassador to the U.S. ominously declaring in 2024 that China was prepared for "any type of war."

The 2027 timeline: A point of no return?

Taiwan’s defense ministry has identified 2027 as a likely invasion window, aligning with Xi’s military modernization deadlines. Recent war games suggest China could seize Taipei within days using overwhelming missile strikes and cyberattacks. The island’s defenses, though robust, may not withstand a sudden blitz before U.S. forces could respond.

"They usually carry out testing through exercises before officially entering mass production," warned Chieh Chung of Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense, referencing China’s rapid military advancements.

Urgent need for strength and preparedness

America’s best deterrent lies in military readiness, strong alliances, and secure borders. The Trump administration’s focus on rebuilding U.S. naval power and bolstering Pacific partnerships — coupled with tough trade policies — created a bulwark against Chinese expansion. Today, restoring that resolve is critical.

As Beijing dangles between invasion and intimidation, the world watches nervously. The only way to avoid catastrophe is through unshakable resolve, strategic economic decoupling, and a return to America-first security priorities. Failure to act could mean losing Taiwan, and with it, the free world’s economic and technological future.