The infiltration of PLA agents via the southern border is surely a threat that can no longer be ignored.

There has been a marked increase in Chinese nationals attempting to enter American military facilities in recent years. This month, federal authorities announced that they had charged five for allegedly misleading investigators and conspiring to clear their phones after they had been confronted in the dark near Michigan’s remote Camp Grayling in August 2023. Last year, it was reported that Chinese citizens intruded into the Army’s Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska. There, they drove past a base gate and were later apprehended with a drone inside their car. In 2020, several Chinese nationals were sentenced for illegally surveilling the naval air station in Key West, Florida.

But the problem could get considerably worse. “Tens of thousands of military-age men have come across our border and are now in America,” Blaine Holt, a retired Air Force general, told me in February. Among them, he believes, will be state actors, including from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Indeed, representative Mark Green (R-Tenn), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said at a press conference in June last year that, based on his conversation with a Border Patrol sector chief, some of the Chinese migrants at the southern border have “known ties to the PLA”. “We have no idea who these people are, and it’s very likely, using Russia’s template of sending military personnel into Ukraine, China is doing the same into the United States,” said Green.

There can surely be little question that China’s PLA is exploiting the southern border crisis, in an attempt to insert its agents through Mexico. And perhaps Canada as well. In February, Border Patrol apprehended three Chinese nationals attempting to enter the United States under the cover of darkness. A fourth Chinese national was arrested on the US side, apparently there to pick them up by prearrangement.

Once here, China’s military-age men would be able to link up with those already in place. The concern must be that, on the first day of war in Asia, Chinese agents will attempt to take down America’s power lines, poison reservoirs, assassinate officials, start wildfires, and create terror by bombing shopping malls and supermarkets.

And perhaps even worse than that. In March 2023, federal and state agencies raided an “unlicensed laboratory” in the city of Reedley, California and found evidence suggesting a biological warfare campaign. A congressional committee later established that the lab had ties to the People’s Republic of China.

The facility contained lab mice – 773 live and more than 175 dead – that were genetically engineered to mimic the human immune system. Authorities also found chemical, viral, and biological agents. There were on site at least 20 potentially infectious pathogens including those causing coronavirus, HIV, and herpes. Investigators also found what appeared to be the pathogen for Ebola.

China’s Xi Jinping has announced a conflict. In May 2019, People’s Daily, the Party’s self-described “mouthpiece” and therefore the most authoritative publication in China, carried a landmark editorial declaring a “people’s war” on America.

This phrase has special meaning. “A people’s war is a total war, and its strategy and tactics require the overall mobilisation of political, economic, cultural, diplomatic, military, and other power resources, the integrated use of multiple forms of struggle and combat methods,” declared a column carried in March 2023 by PLA Daily, an official news website of the People’s Liberation Army.

Why the hostility? The Communist Party of China views the US as an existential threat not because of anything Americans have ever said or done but because of who they are and what they stand for. An insecure ruling organisation in Beijing is afraid of the inspirational impact on the Chinese people of America’s ideals and form of governance. This means America’s mere existence is considered a direct threat to communist rule.

China’s regime believes it must destroy America. It is now getting ready to attack.

Gordon G Chang is the author of ‘Plan Red: China’s Project to Destroy America’ and ‘The Coming Collapse of China’. Follow him on X at GordonGChang.