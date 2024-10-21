By: Linda Goudsmit

Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier—Reality Is*

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

Space is no longer the final frontier—reality is. Objective reality is the lethal enemy of the globalist elite and their conspiracy to rule the world. It is a competing ideology, which must be destroyed and replaced with subjective reality in order for the conspiracy to succeed.

The U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights were written in the aftermath of the American Revolutionary War, carefully crafted to protect We the People from government overreach. It was a time of great consequence. The Bill of Rights, ratified in 1791, comprises the first ten amendments to the Constitution. It defines Americans’ rights in relation to their government. The National Archives[i] describes the First Amendment with emphasis:

The First Amendment provides several rights protections: to express ideas through speech and the press, to assemble or gather with a group to protest or for other reasons, and to ask the government to fix problems. It also protects the right to religious beliefs and practices. It prevents the government from creating or favoring a religion.

Our Founding Fathers understood that freedom of speech is the foundation of all freedom, that without freedom of speech no other freedoms exist. The freedom to speak is connected to the freedom of the press to print articles that criticize the government. It is also connected to the freedom of Americans to gather in protest, and to criticize their government.

Our forefathers established a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, in opposition to the binary monarchical power structure of Great Britain at the time. Americanism was a revolutionary idea that had never existed anywhere in the world.

Today, almost 250 years later, the conspiracy to return America to a binary infrastructure of rulers and ruled has reached its tipping point. But every conspiracy begins with a theory.

David Rockefeller’s 500-page autobiography, Memoirs,[ii] will be remembered for what is written on page 405. Rockefeller, a self-described internationalist, epitomizes the globalist elite and their supremacist mindset:

Some even believe we [Rockefeller family] are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as “internationalists” and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure—one-world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.

David Rockefeller’s astonishing admission at the 1991 Bilderberg meeting will also be remembered:

We are grateful to The Washington Post, The New York Times, TIME magazine, and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But the work is now much more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a World Government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries. (Bilderberg 1991)[iii]

The globalist elite are conspiring to achieve world domination. Most deny they are conspirators and, unlike David Rockefeller, respond to conspiracy allegations with outrage and loud accusations of “Conspiracy theory!” Some are simply condescending and dismissive. But how they react doesn’t matter.

What does matter is that no conspiracy to collapse the United States of America could ever be successful without a corrupt and colluding media. The mainstream media, including print media, publishing, the “news” media, photography, cinema, broadcasting (radio and television), and digital media including social media and advertising, are owned and operated by six globalist media companies, known as the Big 6. Ninety percent of all U.S. media, what you read, watch, and hear, is controlled by Comcast, Walt Disney, AT&T, Paramount Global, Sony, and Fox.

This staggering centralization of power in communications has enabled the globalist elite to curate, censor, misinform, disinform, and create an echo chamber to propagandize and indoctrinate Americans twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. The echo chamber is founded on the marketing principle that familiarity breeds acceptance. Information is honed, weaponized, and scripted so that the same “news” is continuously parroted across the networks. Investigative reporting is dead. Opposing voices are silenced.

The colluding media are responsible for fake news, and for facilitating the COVID-19 fear campaign that terrorized our nation. The globalist elite and their minions rely on ad hominem attacks. Anyone presenting factual evidence opposing the globalist COVID-19 narrative is mercilessly smeared and attacked by the media.

Doctors and researchers presenting evidence that the COVID-19 jabs were not safe were fired and their reputations ruined. Those who explained how COVID-19 was being exploited to advance digital IDs were censored. The globalist conspiracy to collapse the United States could never have gotten to this point without the complicity, cooperation, and coordination of the media.

We no longer have a free press in the United States. We have the Globalist Narrative News advancing the supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers—the Univoice of the Uniparty seeking to establish the Unistate in the United States.

The complicity of the globalist-owned mainstream media has facilitated, and obscured, the globalist elite conspiracy to rule the world. It is now up to We the People to expose the conspiracy, to resist it, and to oppose globalism’s assault on objective reality and on American sovereignty. We must recommit ourselves to our founding principles.

The Declaration of Independence states unequivocally:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness—That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed—That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.

Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address affirmed our founding principles:

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that, that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

But, in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate—we cannot consecrate—we cannot hallow—this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

Our forefathers fought the British for freedom in 1776, and now the globalists are trying to reverse American history and return our nation to a system of rulers and those who are ruled. This is America’s last stand, and we the living must dedicate ourselves to the task before us and stand for freedom.

Flags are symbols. The United States flag symbolizes ordered liberty in a sovereign constitutional republic. The globalist War on America waves the United Nations flag, the symbol of one-world government in globalism’s planetary managerial Unistate. The U.S. flag flies for freedom, the U.N. flag flies for feudalism.

There are thirty-one words that affirm the values and freedom that the American flag represents. Now is the time to recommit ourselves to them, loudly, proudly, and unapologetically:

I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

THE END

