The garage boss brought the Bentley back today after it had been made safe to use.
‘You know,’ he said, looking at the car admiringly as he spoke. ‘This might not have been a bad buy.’ (Though, he didn’t know what we paid for it.)
I felt very proud on behalf of the car and not a little pleased with myself.
And I had a lovely surprise: the garage owner agreed to let me pay him with a cheque!
When I expressed delight and surprise, he admitted that the bank costs for putting through a cheque would be smaller than they would have been if I had paid the bill with a credit or debit card. I wish more business folk would realise this and go back to accepting cheques in payment.
Meanwhile, the obliteration of cash continues apace. Bank branches are closing everywhere. And cheques are, we are often told, too dangerous to use. After a few people had cheques stolen and altered, those still using them were warned about the dangers. The message was clear: do all your banking online ‘where there are no crooks at all and everything is safe’ (that’s a joke, by the way). Worse still, cheques are sometimes bounced for absolutely no reason at all (even when there is plenty of money in the relevant account) and it is difficult not to assume that this is being done to make cheque writers agree to go online.
Frighteningly, the majority of people don’t seem to care. They love being able to pay their bills with their cards (by waving a card in the air above the card reader) or with their watches. They have no idea of the problems which will ensue. There will be even less privacy, those who don’t have access to the internet or fancy banking accounts will be left out of society; there will be massive security risks, and those who upset the authorities in some way will have their accounts frozen. (This already happens with companies such as PayPal which use their ability to turn accounts ‘off’ as a political weapon). And of course the whole financial system becomes increasingly vulnerable to attack.
The day we got the car back from the garage we took it for a drive. It was a slightly surreal experience. Some people waved. Some took photographs. I could sense that the car was preening slightly, enjoying itself and delighted to be back in service.
Taken from `Old Man in an Old Car’ by Vernon Coleman – available through the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com To purchase a copy please CLICK HERE
Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2024
Shaken Baby Syndrome and Vaccination
Dr Vernon Coleman
It seems that in cases where parents (and others) have been accused of murdering their children by shaking them, or in some other way abusing them, the real culprit may well have been a vaccine.
Around the world an increasing number of parents have been arrested and charged with injuring or killing their babies. Some of those parents are undoubtedly guilty. But many (and possibly most) are not because in many cases the baby or young child almost certainly died not because he or she was attacked by a parent who had lost control but because his or her brain was damaged by a vaccine or some other medication.
Shaken Baby Syndrome (in which the brain is damaged by a vaccine) is now a very real problem in all societies where vaccines are routinely (and in some countries forcibly) administered. The damage done to the baby or child by the vaccine mimics the damage that would be done if the baby was forcefully shaken.
The problem is that when the police investigate the sudden death of a child, and a pathologist produces a report showing that the child died because of brain damage, the chances are high that one of the parents will be charged with murder. In America this can mean that the misinformed prosecution will call for the death penalty.
A lot of people (Governments, drug companies and the medical establishment) have a powerful, financial interest in suppressing the truth and so naturally, doctors and drug companies deny that vaccines can kill in this or any other way. Compliant journalists believe what they are told and naively print the denials.
The doctors and drug companies cannot, however, deny that brain damage is a well-known possible side effect of vaccination and that brain swelling, intracranial bleeding and other symptoms of `shaken baby syndrome' can all be produced by vaccines. This fact isn't widely known - perhaps because doctors and drug companies would rather that unfortunate parents always took the blame for these deaths.
I'm not saying that all cases of `shaken baby syndrome' are caused by vaccines.
But I do believe that some, or many, of these sad deaths are a consequence of vaccination.
And it would be nice if the authorities would admit the risk and the association so that at least some of the innocent parents who are wrongly convicted of murder might at least have a fair trial.
It doesn't seem a lot to ask.
NOTE
Taken from `Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying’ by Vernon Coleman. You can buy a copy of the book from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com or just CLICK HERE
Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2024
International Postal Money Orders are disappearing, if any still exist. I wonder about domestic Postal Money Orders. I had difficulty using Travelers Checks way back in 2010 or thereabouts. Went to a drug store in Chicago and all the registers then were already unmanned. There was one employee, a manager, in the entire store. They could not accept the travelers check as the machines couldn’t.
Yes, the scariest part is that most of humanity anxiously awaits for these “conveniences” to become universal. Fools.