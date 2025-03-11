By: Cliff Kincaid

America is on the rebound, but Canada is a failed state with very little national defense capability that has been sucking America dry through a series of unfair trade practices that President Trump is now trying to dismantle. At the same time, Canada has come under the control of organized crime networks pumping fentanyl into the United States. These are the stakes as our neighbor to the north enters into a campaign season putting “liberals” against an alleged fake conservative by the name of Pierre Poilievre.

The likely Liberal Party candidate is Mark Carney, a globalist elitist who hates President Trump and is considered a pawn of hedge fund billionaire George Soros.

But Tanya Gaw of the group Action4Canada says the “conservative,” Pierre Poilievre, is a fraud and the country’s only hope is to break through media censorship and eventually elect Maxime Bernier of the People’s Party. She argues that only he can save Canada from destruction and outlines the stakes in my interview with her on America’s Survival TV on the Rumble platform.

Looking back on my 50-year career, I remember Alan Stang’s analysis of communist inroads into Canada. I have posted an article on that topic that he wrote back in 1971 for American Opinion magazine.

Lester Bowles “Mike” Pearson, the 14th prime minister of Canada from 1963 to 1968, was known as “Red Mike,” based on evidence developed by the FBI that he was linked to a communist spy ring. He was succeeded by Pierre-Elliott Trudeau, who was labeled “the man who made modern Canada” and who was “educated” in the socialist techniques and strategy of the Fabian Society. He was a member of a Canadian delegation organized by Canada’s Communist Party that attended an International Economic Conference held in Moscow in 1952. He participated in a Communist “victory celebration” in China where he met his idol, Mao Tse-tung.

Both Pearson and Trudeau were members of the Liberal Party, which has now overtaken the (fake) Conservatives in federal election polling, a development that shows how Cultural Marxism and left-wing media bias have taken their toll on the people. Still, there is hope, as Canadians of a conservative and Christian persuasion are rising up against the Trudeau regime and working to replace it in elections scheduled for this year.

Pierre Trudeau’s “son,” Justin has ruled Canada for the last ten years and is being forced to step down as leader of the Liberal Party. Once asked about Justin Trudeau and Castro, Trump cracked, “They say he’s the son of Fidel Castro and could be. Anything’s possible in this world.”

We do know that, after Fidel Castro’s death in 2016, Justin Trudeau praised him as a “legendary revolutionary and orator” who “made significant improvements to the education and healthcare of his island nation.” He added, “I know my father was very proud to call him a friend, and I had the opportunity to meet Fidel when my father passed away. It was also a real honor to meet his three sons and his brother President Raúl Castro during my recent visit to Cuba.”

During that visit to Cuba and meeting with President Raúl Castro, Trudeau “agreed to collaborate on climate change, gender equality, regional safety and security issues” and participated in a roundtable “to discuss diversity, race, gender, and LGBTQ2 issues.”

This is the agenda he has inflicted on Canada, characterized by transgenderism, abortion, legal marijuana, injection sites for heroin users, and a program called Medical Assistance in Dying, the intentional taking of a human life that researcher Kelsi Sheren points out used to be known as murder or homicide.

The battles over abortion-on-demand and homosexuality seem to be over, but the Christian Heritage Partyof Canada hopes to restore respect for traditional values.

Tanya Gaw admires the work of this party but still thinks Maxime Bernier, a renegade from the establishment’s Conservative Party, is Canada’s best hope.

We hear a lot these days about the “trade war” with Canada when Trump is only fighting back. In January of this year, the U.S. trade deficit rose to $131.4 billion, much higher than expected, amounting to more than $1 trillion on an annual basis. The U.S. trade deficit with Canada alone was $63 billion in 2024.

Regarding security, Canada has failed to defend itself and has active military personnel of only 68,000, spending only 1.3 percent of its GDP on national defense. As noted by Tanya Gaw, Trudeau has “intentionally understaffed and under-funded our military to give our enemies an upper hand.”

Under Trudeau, the government has imported millions of immigrants, and the drug cartels have established bases there like they have in Mexico.

In response to Trump’s tariffs, the government has finally acknowledged that transnational criminal organizations, including cartels, “play a leading role in the production and distribution of fentanyl throughout Canada” and identified seven such organizations as terrorist entities. The government of Canada now says it “is taking all necessary steps to address fentanyl in Canada; by appointing a fentanyl czar, launching the Canada – U.S. Joint Strike Force, convening a new taskforce to combat money laundering, and investing $1.3 billion to strengthen our border.”

Trump’s so-called “trade war” has made these actions possible.

Whatever the results of the Trump tariffs, which become reciprocal in nature on April 2, the dire political situation in Canada remains because the so-called “conservative” political party in Canada is led by a politician, Pierre Poilievre, who now spouts the ridiculous “Canada First” mantra and rejects Trump’s policies designed to make both countries stronger.

That is why real conservatives in Canada are backing the new People’s Party, led by Maxime Bernier and his platform of conservative principles.

In a recent press release, Action4Canada asked, “Why did Trump threaten to impose tariffs? Does he have legitimate concerns about Canada being a hotbed for terrorism and colluding with the Chinese Communist Party to take down the West?” The group pointed to an article written by investigative reporter Sam Cooper about the fentanyl crisis and how law enforcement agencies and the Trudeau government are implicated.

The article states that “Canada is increasingly perceived as compromised—either incapable or unwilling to confront entrenched transnational criminal networks… a nation whose law enforcement agencies are in disarray, inhibited by suspected infiltration at the highest levels, obstructing investigations into billion-dollar drug networks and money laundering operations.” (emphasis added).

Looking back in history, remember that American Founding Father Thomas Jefferson wanted to invade Canada. In a letter dated August 4, 1812, he referred to the “acquisition of Canada” as being “a mere matter of marching” that will result in “the final expulsion of England from the American continent.”

Perhaps it is time for America to act. Trump’s proposal to make Canada the 51st state makes sense from the point of view of exploiting its natural resources for the benefit of Americans, a strategy that would also benefit Canadian citizens and safeguard their country in the process.