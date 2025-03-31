Installed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will likely retain his office following the country’s snap election on April 28. His Liberal Party is riding a wave of anti-Trump, anti-American mania ignited by the U.S. president’s imposition of tariffs and emasculation of boy-band-backup-singer Justin Trudeau. Given that Carney is a globalist central banker who will use the “global warming” hoax to further diminish Canadians’ national sovereignty and private property rights, it is dreadfully ironic that the Liberal Party is benefiting from recent patriotic fervor up north.

As a patriotic American who despises the federal government’s encroachment on the individual states’ sovereignties and Americans’ individual rights here at home, I can certainly appreciate Canadians’ love for country and regional pride. I just think Mark Carney and the Liberal Party are incapable of providing true patriotic stewardship when they openly push for the abolition of national borders and the advancement of global government.

Such is politics. Populations often get caught up in the emotions of the moment and make poor choices that echo discordantly for decades. After 9/11, I wanted payback at any cost. Had I been wise enough to realize that those costs would include the Patriot Act, the abrogation of the Fourth Amendment, airport pat-downs, Homeland Security censorship, twenty years of war, chaos in the Middle East, mass migration into the United States, trillions in debt, thousands of servicemembers killed or wounded in action, and two generations of veterans struggling with PTSD, perhaps I would have better appreciated the price of vengeance.

Sometimes what we think we want isn’t what we want at all. I have a feeling a fair number of Canadians will relearn that lesson once Carney is empowered to claim a globalist mandate that only weakens Canada more severely.

Why will so many Canadian voters get this election wrong? A big reason is that they have been fed lies about their nation’s relative strength and sovereignty all their lives. I have had conversations with Canadians from all walks of life (many of whom are reasonable, rational, knowledgeable people) who know little to nothing about how much the United States subsidizes Canada’s economy. They are under the illusion that they are members of an open, free market system. They do not realize that their economy functions by virtue of unidirectional trade barriers and a closed banking system that permit Canadian products to flow into the United States while restricting American products into Canada. Canada primarily operates as a pass-through country for other nations that wish to import goods into the United States while taking advantage of Canada’s more favorable trade terms with America. Canadians also fail to realize how much the United States provides for their national security. This lopsided trade arrangement and gratis military protection have allowed Canada’s government to pursue wildly expensive pet projects — such as destroying the country’s industrial self-sufficiency in the name of “fighting global warming.” Canada’s economy is much more socialist than most Canadians understand, and without American patronage, it would collapse in its current form.

There is also ample reason to suspect that globalist central banker Mark Carney intends to take advantage of Canada’s impending economic troubles. For international socialists who believe national borders impede globalist goals, every crisis is an opportunity to advance their one-world-government agenda. The man-made “global warming” hoax is the most prominent example of a made-up crisis functioning as a gateway for implementing global control mechanisms over individual decision-making. Everything we do, after all, involves molecules containing elemental carbon, so if Marxist globalists can successfully impose a carbon-rationing system upon planet Earth’s inhabitants, they will simultaneously succeed in imposing a global governing system upon Earth’s inhabitants, as well.

Rather than responding to President Trump’s calls for actual free trade between our two countries by taking advantage of Canada’s abundant natural energy resources and deregulating Canadian industries, Carney will most likely use this period of economic turmoil as an excuse to impose even more “green energy” regulations while more closely aligning Canada with the fragile economies of socialist Europe. By doing so, he will make Canadian businesses even less competitive and more dependent upon government handouts. Canadians, in turn, will become poorer and more dependent upon government handouts, too. Government dependency is the hallmark of every socialist system and a prerequisite for widespread Marxist globalism. Canadian voters will misdirect their patriotic spirit toward Mark Carney’s Liberal Party and put a man in charge of their country who will ultimately leave their nation poorer, less free, less independent, and less secure.

It’s such a shame. Old Europe remains stuck in the past and will only drag Canada down with it. There is a reason why the virus of Marxist socialism is so virulent on the other side of the Atlantic: despite its populist presentation, socialism is thoroughly aristocratic in nature. It is a system that elevates a small number of people to positions of power who then make decisions for everyone else. It rejects vigorous competition, democratic debate, self-reliance, privacy, and individual freedom. It creates privileged institutions that protect privileged classes of “elites” who expect to govern in perpetuity. As monarchies crumbled across Europe following the death and destruction of WWI, surviving aristocratic families found in socialism a familiar form of feudalism wrapped inside a politically fashionable rebranding. The European Commission is simply the nobility’s latest attempt to resurrect a kind of Carolingian dynasty capable of ruling over all of Europe.

In their knee-jerk reaction to assert independence from the United States, Canadian voters will run into the open arms of snotty European aristocrats who hold North Americans in low regard. Installed Prime Minister Carney has declared that Canada’s long-standing military and economic “relationship with America” has come to an end. He has even suggested that Canada might join the European Union. “Nothing is off the table,” Carney insists.

Consider how suicidal Carney’s stated intentions are for Canadians. The European economy is a joke. It has been suckling from versions of America’s Marshall Plan for eighty years. As with Canada, the European Union is the beneficiary of ridiculously lopsided trade deals that allow European products to reach American consumers while restricting American producers from selling in Europe. American households have subsidized European households since WWII. At the same time, the United States has shouldered the burden of providing military security for most of the continent. Europe’s capacity for self-defense is so degraded that all its bluster against Russia is meaningless without America’s backing. Rather than taking advantage of U.S. financial assistance by investing in energy production, industrial growth, and commercial innovation, European socialists have built an expansive welfare system that encourages government dependency. Simultaneously, they have wasted enormous resources fighting “global warming” lunacy. Americans have essentially financed Europe’s predatory bureaucracy, “climate change” delusions, and oppressive socialism.

Europe is not an emergency life raft that can save Canadians from their sinking boat. It is a heavy anchor that will drag Canada down until it drowns. As British politician Paul Weston points out, “Islam will politically control much of Western Europe before 2050 as a result of rapidly declining native demographics.” The European Commission not only annulled Romania’s recent presidential election because the “wrong” candidate won but also promises to prohibit other politicians from obtaining high office for being insufficiently supportive of Europe’s socialist empire. The German government locks up writers and politicians for expressing inconvenient truths, heavily censors citizens’ social media, and is determined to ban any speech that government agents deem a “lie.” Under the United Kingdom’s two-tiered system of “justice,” white men now face harsher criminal penalties than everyone else.

If Canadians want freedom and independence, they should cling tightly to America. Integrating with Old Europe is national suicide.