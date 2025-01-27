US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the US should acquire Greenland from Denmark would dramatically change the balance of power in the Arctic and set the stage for new conflicts between Washington and Moscow, according to Dmitry Yevstafyev, a Moscow defense analyst and commentator.



“Today,” he says, “America is not a player in the Arctic” and is included as an Arctic country only because its state of Alaska border that sea. But, he continues, “America’s Arctic infrastructure is quite poor compared even to Canada,” something that would have to change if the US annexed Greenland (ura.news/news/1052880245).



And in that event and also because of American interest in developing the natural resources of Greenland, Yevstafyev adds, “America thus becomes the primary competitor in the struggle for the Arctic,” a new situation which makes direct conflicts between the two countries more likely.