So, GPs (who used to be called family doctors but to use that term now would be a major fraud) are to work to rule. They haven’t got the guts to resign (largely because they couldn’t get jobs outside the NHS) so they’re going to make life difficult for the sick, the frail and the elderly and they’re going to cause a good deal of pain and many deaths.



As I proved weeks ago, GPs are doing far less work today than they were doing decades ago. GPs have never had such a cushy life – they work far less and are paid far more than any of their predecessors. (If anyone from the BMA has the guts to debate this with me I’d be happy to destroy all their arguments in their defence.)



It’s said that GPs went on strike 60 years ago. But they didn’t. They threatened to resign en masse. That’s very different.



Today’s GPs don’t have the courage to resign or to take on the government. Instead they’re going to punish patients.



Meanwhile, here is an unofficial statement from the British Medical Association – the doctors’ trade union and the patients’ enemy.



`General practitioners (formerly known as `family doctors’) are tired of being put upon by members of the public. For a miserly £153,000 a year, doctors are expected to work three whole days every week (except for lunchtimes and eight weeks of holidays). During this time GPs are expected to listen to an endless series of moans and complaints from people they probably hardly know and in many cases have never met before.’



`Everyone I see has something wrong with them,’ complained one GP. `People whinge and complain about everything under the sun. Complete strangers tell me about their strange bowel movements and moan about the fact that they are bleeding or in pain. It’s utterly outrageous! When I used to see patients in the flesh they would expect me to look at bits of their bodies – and even touch them! Some of them probably hadn’t had a shower for hours. I’m supposed to do this for 23 hours a week. And for a miserly £153,000 a year. It’s quite unacceptable. What do people expect me to do about their problems? All this talk about illness is very depressing and interferes with my work-life balance.’



`And so in future doctors in the UK will refuse to see or speak to any patients. Instead, patients who contact their GP will be sent an automated `Get Well’ email and invited to attend a local clinic where they will be vaccinated by a nurse or possibly someone who is not a nurse but who wears a white coat.’



`It’s more than they deserve,’ said a BMA spokesdoctor. `But it will enable our members to get on with their own lives without having to listen to other people’s problems.’



NOTE

