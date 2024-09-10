Everyone who has skills or a little money is leaving Britain. Most of the really rich have gone. Tourists aren’t coming to the UK because they know there is no health care and the transport system is broken. Soon all that will be left will be the scroungers, the long-term unemployed, the millions suffering from fake diseases such as Long Covid, the millions injured by the covid vaccine and the plane and boat loads of immigrants who aren’t making their way to Britain because they love Shakespeare, Dickens and Turner but because, although they hate Britain and the British, our Government will give them free money to send or take home.



The Labour Party has only been in power for weeks but they are doing everything they can to destroy what is left of the country as they take us into the world of Net Zero. And they’re going to be very successful at it.



Huge pay awards to public sector workers mean that inflation is going to soar. How long before junior doctors want £1,000 an hour and a loaf of bread costs £500? You think that can’t happen? Look at the history books. And interest rates will rocket – making life impossible for anyone buying a home or trying to buy one. You will own nothing and be happy. That’s the plan.



The fact that all the big earners and taxpayers have left will mean that a quarter of the Government’s income will be gone by 2025. (At the last count 9,500 millionaires had left or were leaving because of Labour’s proposed or threatened tax legislation. Many more will go.)



So taxes will rise rapidly.



And the taxpayers who are left will cut their working hours to cut their tax bills. Lawyers, bricklayers, electricians and so on will all start working two or three day weeks.



Doctors are already cutting their working hours to cut their tax bills. The average GP in Britain now works between 23 and 24 hours a week. That’s part time work. And it helps explain why it is easier to win the lottery than get an appointment to see a doctor. Millions will die of undiagnosed diseases but that’s all part of the Net Zero plan too.



New employment rules mean that small businesses will close – putting millions out of work. Employees won’t have to turn up to work if they don’t want to and it will be nigh on impossible to sack anyone – however lazy and useless they are. Oh, no sorry, that’s already happened.



Rules about renting houses and flats are so aggressive that landlords are selling up as fast as they can. The result will be that rental prices will rocket. Gosh isn’t that strange. No landlords, no rental properties, higher rental costs.



Savers will be punished with aggressive new taxes. And pensioners will be starved and frozen to death. Many will clamour for the chance to sign up for the Government’s coming euthanasia programme.



Absurd taxes on North Sea oil producers will result in massive unemployment and an enormous rise in the cost of fuel. Britain is going to be dependent on importing chopped up trees and liquefied gas from the United States of America. Anyone who thinks this is better for the environment than taking oil from the North Sea is insane or wicked or both.



I’ve been warning about all this for years. And now it’s happening. And it’s all deliberate.



And it’s happening everywhere – all around the world.



The excuse, of course, is global warming – the greatest and most absurd fraud in human history. (The comedy reached new depths last week when I heard it claimed that 2024 had been the worst summer for years while at the same time also being the hottest summer in history. You’d think they’d settle on a story, wouldn’t you?)



Billions has spent on promoting wind farms and solar farms that use up more energy than they produce. And Governments are having such a job finding enough suckers to buy electric cars that they are rationing `proper’ petrol and diesel driven cars.



The world is coming to an end as they push is into the Great Reset via the pain of Net Zero. And Britain will be the first country to die.



If you want to know more about the future please read Jack King’s new book `Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about’.



Alternatively, just stick your head in the sand.



Or wait for your friendly GP to start offering `doctor assisted suicide’ clinics.



NOTE

