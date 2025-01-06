The British Government is either full of morons (in the style of Gordon `the Moron’ Brown) or else it is deliberately aiming to crash the British economy, put millions out of work, impoverish millions more and kill millions who cannot afford to eat or keep warm.



You think I’ve gone mad?



Consider this.



No one disputes that the Labour Government’s budget in October 2024 has done great damage to the economy.



The extra taxes will be passed onto working people who will become poorer. Companies – especially small ones – are struggling.



Everyone will have less money to spend.



Companies struggling to survive will have less income.



Huge numbers of people (including train drivers, doctors and plumbers) will work less to avoid punitive taxes.



And so the Government’s tax intake will inevitably fall.



But the Government now has to pay huge amounts of interest on its vast debts.



And so, despite the promises, taxes will have to rise again – probably as early as the Spring Budget.



As taxes go up so people and companies will earn less.



And the Government’s income will continue fall.



So taxes will rise again – probably in the autumn.



As the UK collapses and inflation rises so interest rates will go up. Millions won’t be able to afford to pay their mortgages. They will have nothing left to spend on fripperies like food and heat. And as interest rates go up so the amount the Government has to pay on its massive debt will soar.



And millions of the old, the sick and the poor will die.



This outcome is now inevitable.



Now you could argue that all this is a result of egregious incompetence and collegiate stupidity.



Or you could argue that it’s happening deliberately as part of `Free Suits’ Starmer’s drive towards Net Zero and a pat on the back from his chums at the World Economic Forum.



What do you think?



I know what I think.



But in the end it doesn’t really matter. The outcome will be the same.



Britain is heading into a deep recession which will slide inexorably into a depression.



Oh, I almost forgot to say: Happy New Year.



NOTE

