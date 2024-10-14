Not a day will go by before this election that the “powers that be” aren’t up to something nefarious behind closed doors. The Left is about to lose this election in the biggest way, unless they can cheat across the board, especially in the 7 swing states. The latest is weather modification machinery and geo-engineering, which are other names for man-made pressure systems. Just a couple years ago, this would all be labeled “conspiracy theory,” except now “the man” (U.S. government) has admitted to having all this power because of… global warming battle initiatives.

The U.S. government confirmed they flew weather weapon planes in Hurricane Helene that magically GAINED strength over land like no hurricane before. U.S. lawmakers were literally briefed on Department of Defense-linked weather modification technology after Helene struck Georgia and North Carolina, two of the seven swing states the Left must win to pull off the biggest election upset in history.

It is becoming more and more evident that weather modification weapons are being used for election interference. Since we don’t have a plandemic happening right now, where tens of millions of (falsified) mail-in ballots are justifiably utilized, the Democrats need to create another reason to “win” the election AFTER November 5th, when all the Republicans come out in droves to vote to save America from a total and permanent communist takeover by the Left.

The Helene Mod-Storm changed directions in North Carolina seven times, demolishing counties that voted heavily for Trump in 2020, and land that is rich with lithium, that the Left desperately wants and needs for electric cars as part of the Green New Scam. Remember, these storms don’t get stronger over land, they get weaker. In other words, weather weapon technology is being used to kill two birds with one stone here, and do not be surprised to see similar machine-crafted disasters hit other swing states before and on November 5th.

Hurricane Milton is the first hurricane since the Civil War to mysteriously move directly east and demolish Florida, another state the Democrats desperately need to win

We knew that climate alarmists and the global warming cult was one huge scam, but nobody thought the weather could help the Left cheat themselves into another election victory, but here we all are, witnessing the systemic carnage and methodical destruction of the most important election states in the union. The Milton DoD-HAARP storm is ripping through Florida, where over 20 million people could have their homes and businesses wrecked to the extent that mail-in ballots will be their only choice for the election. Coincidence?

Which swing states will suffer a DoD-HAARP-manipulated storm in the next 3 weeks? Will it be Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin or Pennsylvania? Will some massive category 5 hurricane suddenly originate over a land-locked state and gain strength out of nowhere? Will it rain in the desert for a week straight and flood Arizona so nobody can get to the polls? Both Helene and Milton had to be modified by machinery to have their mysterious effects of location origination, immediate strength and awkward directional movement.

No wonder the U.S. government does not help storm victims, if they are using weather machines to help create and manipulate the storms. It’s starting to make sense now, why FEMA is not helping North Carolinians survive or recover. Why would FEMA fund recovery for people and businesses that the insidious government destroyed on purpose?

Former President Lyndon B. Johnson predicted all of this in 1962, when he was VP, saying, “He who controls the weather will control the world. It calls for us taking the steps now that will make us no longer second in space and science. It lays the predicate and the foundation for a space communication satellite that will permit the people of the world to see one television program at the same time throughout the world. Think about that kind of communication and think about the opportunity that will provide. It lays the predicate and the foundation for the development of a weather satellite that will permit man to determine the world’s cloud layer, and ultimately to control the weather, and he who controls the weather will control the world.”

Add Hurricane Otis and Hurricane John to the list of DoD-HAARP crafted and manipulated “climate change” storms. Watch this intriguing and mind-blowing interview featuring Mike Adams and Dane Wigington for more insight.

