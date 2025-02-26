Imagine handing a $2 billion grant to an organization that produced $100 in revenue. This is precisely what happened under Joe Biden’s watch when the EPA approved a $2 billion payout to yet another climate-related non-profit that acted as a political slush fund for the liberal elite. There is NO possible way to defend this blatant corruption.

Power Forward Communities is a non-profit climate activism organization linked to Biden chorine Stacey Abrahms. I will never refrain from repeating that the INFLATION REDUCTION ACT WAS A CLIMATE CHANGE SLUSH FUND. Joe Bidenadmitted the entire premise of America’s largest spending package was all designed under the guise of climate change. The people were completely deceived into believing the act would address inflation. The new administration is continuing to peel back the layers of where the funds from that $2.7 trillion package actually went.

Once more, the Inflation Reduction Act went beyond Biden and the US. Former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted the truth behind the Inflation Reduction Act as well: “The Inflation Reduction Act is, at its core, about turning the climate crisis into an economic opportunity,” Yellen clearly stated. It provided the government with an opportunity to eliminate our energy independence. We did not have an energy crisis before Joe Biden took office. His campaign was built around the globalist BUILD BACK BETTER agenda to sacrifice one’s nation to usher in the Great Reset. The World Economic Forum put it in writing that knocking down America was part of the plan, and people still voted for Biden. Then everyone acted surprised when he plummeted our nation’s economy as if that wasn’t his platform from the beginning.

Over $360 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act was set aside specifically for climate change initiatives. Where are those funds now? So far, it seems the money spent was funneled through various agencies linked directly to the Democrats. Grants were not awarded based on merit but recklessly handed out to whoever had their hand out. The majority of these so-called non-profits have done very little with the money they were awarded, as transparency was intentionally avoided.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, created through the Inflation Reduction Act, deemed it necessary to pay Power Forward $2 billion. Now, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin revealed that his agency awarded eight different climate agencies a total of $20 billion under Biden. Project Veritas filmed a former EPA employee explaining how they were directed to spend as much as possible before Trump took office, comparing their actions to throwing gold bars off the Titanic.

Stacey Abrams serves as senior counsel at Rewiring America, one of the founding groups of Power Forward Communities. This woman has a track record of financial mismanagement. Abrahms was $200,000 in debt back in 2018 before her net worth grew to $3.17 million by 2022. Abrahms admitted that she accumulated hundreds of thousands in debt due to student loans, credit card debt, and back taxes because rules for thee but not me. Still, they insisted she could manage the budget of the state of Georgia during her failed bid for governor. Her refusal to concede made her an activist figure for the left, and she profited off her political celebrity status. But did she EARN her millions?

Power Forward has done nothing thus far but suddenly wants to spend $539 million in the coming weeks on energy-efficient housing. Zeldin would like that money back. The taxpayers should demand that the money be returned. Imagine if Donald Trump awarded $2 billion to an organization that earned less than a child’s lemonade stand and had connections to a conservative ally? The absolute corruption of the past administration is unbelievable as they robbed the public blind for climate, migrants, war, and personal gain.