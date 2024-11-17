The irrelevant legacy media is currently fixated on pushing the narrative that President-elect Trump’s cabinet nominees are not qualified to take the positions he has offered them.

As we highlighted yesterday, all the right people are pissed off about it.

Rachel Maddow, who is still adamant Trump is going to put her in a concentration camp, claimed that he is intentionally destroying the government with his cabinet nominations.

Now here’s a quick reminder that the media said nothing when Joe Biden made some truly incomprehensible nominations.

The post continues:

Jared Bernstein, Chair of Council of Economic Advisors – not an economist, Bachelor’s degree in music, masters in sociology

Pete Buttigieg, Transportation Secretary – no transportation background, Mayor of Indiana, “pothole Pete”

Mayorkas, DHS Secretary – no security background, lawyer, Asst U.S. attorney, Obama transition team

Jennifer Granholm, Energy Secy – no energy background, Michigan Governor

Gina Raimondo, Commerce Secretary – No trade background, Gov of Rhode Island

Deb Haaland, Interior Secy – New Mexico Congressman

And just for kicks…Bill Nye, the environmentalist “Science Guy” — no background in environmentalism or science, he’s a mechanical engineer and comedy writer.

Just look at this crew:

Sam Brinton is a LGBTQ activist who was hired to the office of nuclear energy. They he was later fired for being weird and stealing other people’s clothes and integrating them into their his wardrobe.

Then there’s Choo choo Pete. His only qualification was that he liked trains as a child.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who never held any position relating to energy and doesn’t have any qualifications regarding energy just consistently pushed the new green deal agenda and railed against American energy production for four years.

She also presided over a culture of corruption where senior DOE employees trade and own stocks related to the agency’s work, as well as lying about her personal stock holdings.

She’s also not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

There was also cackles Kamala. Where do we even start with her? Perhaps the most unqualified person for Vice President ever.

You can’t even compare Trump’s cabinet picks to this parade of clowns.