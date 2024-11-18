I have been warning that our Computer has projected that war will continue and that the Neocons are traitors to the people of the United States and a threat to the entire world. Biden, the senile one, will sign anything put in front of him, and he is incompetent to be president. For that matter, so is Kamala. Both threaten the National Security of our nation and the world. Putin is justified to start attacking the United States directly. Since he knows Trump is coming, he will try to sit on his hands. God help us if the Russian Neocons overthrow Putin. There will be no stopping this.

The Russian Foreign Ministry recently came out reminding the collective West that allowing Ukraine to use west-supplied, long-range missiles to attack deep into the interior Russia would make the collective West “parties to the conflict” because those long-range missiles require satellites to guide them to target. The Foreign Ministry reminded everyone that Ukraine does not HAVE any satellites. This is precisely what the Neocons are hoping for. Zelensky has abandoned defending the Donbas and switched to invade Russia on orders from the Neocons. They hoped Putin would attack anything in NATO. Now that Trump is president-elect and he has rejected all Neocons from his cabinet, they are desperate, and this is their next step to force Putin to attack anything so they can claim he started World War III when it has been the West under their control.

The Neocon propaganda is that Biden has authorized the first use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike inside Russia and then claim it will only be for short-range in defense of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of western Russia, the officials said. Let’s face the truth. Ukraine cannot defeat Russia, and this is all a ploy to weaken Russia for the NATO invasion.

All the Neocons, from Dick Chaney and his daughter to Kinzinger, who claims NATO can defeat Russia in 3 days. They said the same BS about Iraq. These people think war is a game, and they have no regard for the lives lost to fulfill their thirst for war. Kiss your future goodbye and that of your children and grandchildren. These people should be dragged out of their offices in chains.

As one reader said, we need a little Game of Thrones to purge these people from our lives and mount their heads on spikes around the White House as a warning to these usurpers. They have usurped American foreign policy. They are all UNELECTED, so they do not represent the people of the United States. They should be hauled out of their hiding and charged with Treason.

The Russian Neocons have vowed to wipe Ukraine off the face of the Earth in such an event. Our computer has gone flatline on Ukraine, suggesting that it will no longer exist. The Ukrainian people had better rise up against Zelensky to save their future. Zelensky is a traitor to the Ukrainian people, for he just takes his order from the Neocons, itching to start World War II, and they knew their time was up. It was Johnson who flew to Ukraine to instruct Zelensky he was NOT allowed to seek peace with Russia. More than 1 million Ukrainians have died since for the Neocons.

At this stage in the game, there are valid arguments that Russia should nuke Kyiv and show the entire world what nuclear war will be like. Only then will perhaps the people rise up and demand the West back down. Otherwise, according to our computer, we are looking at war into 2027, becoming very violent in 2026.

I warned at the WEC that Trump’s Administration will NOT be four years of bliss. I warned that the computer was forecasting a serious shift in trend, and as you can see, we have a Panic Cycle in 2026. These Neocons have full control of NATO and are pushing Europe to the brink of World War III. The Neocons killed Kennedy for being anti-war, and they tried to kill Trump twice to keep their war going. These people have no ethics or morals. They are pure evil. Any media that call that a conspiracy theory, ask them how much they are paid to say that BS.

Neocons to Get the Last Laugh to Defeat Trump’s Anti-War Policy.