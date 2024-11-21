Biden and Starmer Have Started World War III without bothering to tell us
November 21, 2024 by Doctor Vernon Coleman
While the British mainstream media obsessed about the death of an unpleasant, hypocritical politician who did massive harm to the country and the funeral of a pop singer who was hardly a household name, `Free Suits’ Starmer (famed previously for grabbing freebies, endorsing a policy designed to kill huge numbers of old people and doing great damage to farming in Britain) quietly, and almost secretly (as though the electorate had no right to know what was happening), gave permission for Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow Missiles to attack Russia. And without a wait or a thank you, Ukraine started using them. This followed Biden’s decision to start World War III by allowing Ukraine to fire American ATACMS missiles into Russia.
With all respect to the Ukranian armed forces, I suspect it is unlikely that the Ukraine military will have been able to fire any of these sophisticated missiles without at least some help and support – and so British and American troops will have effectively fired the missiles. And so America and Britain, without the traditional courtesy of declaring war, are now fighting Russia.
All this means, of course, that Biden and Starmer have quietly started World War III and taken their countries into what seems likely to be the world’s first nuclear war – without the authority, permission or knowledge of their electorates. When your country’s soldiers are firing their country’s powerful weapons at another country then, by definition, it’s a war.
It is, perhaps, what one would expect of Starmer who, even by the standards of modern politics, appear shameless and uncaring. (He and his Chancellor, Reeves, are responsible for what will be the biggest cull of the vulnerable elderly in Britain.)
Russia has issued a statement making it clear that it now feels that it has the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons. And Russia has given one man, Putin, the authority to start firing nuclear missiles at Britain and America and the members of NATO.
At the beginning of the week the Norwegian, Swedish, Danish and Finnish Governments all warned their citizens about the War. Citizens were issued with pamphlets telling them what to do and advising them to stockpile food and other supplies.
`Free Suits’ Starmer and his motley crew of greedy, grasping incompetents have, of course, not even bothered to tell the British citizens that they are now involved in World War III – and are targets for Russian missiles.
Which bits of Britain will be the prime targets? London, obviously. And Cheltenham – the home of the GCHQ doughnut. The Cotswolds look doomed.
In Europe, Brussels in Belgium will be an obvious target since it is the HQ of NATO.
Will Putin take out Kiev first? Or will he content himself with `removing’ America’s satellites?
Who knows? But the British, who are now among Russia’s prime targets, haven’t even been told what Starmer has started. And we haven’t even been told how to turn a sofa, some old toilet roll centres and six feet of sticky back tape into a nuclear shelter.
Starmer, of course, is out of the country again as I write this. Maybe his frequent absences from Britain are a message we should listen to.
Biden, using the last weeks of his dead presidency, to start a war the Democrats were desperate to begin has joined with Britain’s worst Prime Minister in history to start the War to end all Wars.
I wish you all good fortune, my friends. I fear we will need all the fortune, and the prayers, we can muster.
Copyright Vernon Coleman November 2024
Women May Not Now Be So Pleased that the Menopause is officially a Disability
Dr Vernon Coleman
The number of disorders which are official described as disabilities has exploded in recent years. And when the menopause was officially designated a disability, there were probably thousands of women who felt grateful.
But if the euthanasia bill in the UK goes through then those women might not be so delighted.
In countries where euthanasia becomes legal anyone who can be classified as disabled is at risk.
Women who claim that their menopausal symptoms affect their work or require treatment may find themselves offered the permanent solution to their distress.
I’m afraid that if the pro-euthanasia bill is passed in the UK’s House of Commons then anyone and everyone who is classified as disabled may eventually find themselves a target.
In my view, the thousands promoting or supporting euthanasia are mostly very naïve, very stupid or very dangerous.
If you trust that your government will always look after you and you trust that the medical profession will always do the right thing then you may support euthanasia.
But if you realise that governments lie and cheat and often do the wrong things for the wrong reasons then you are right to be wary. If you realise that doctors frequently make mistakes (as they did when they promoted the fake covid pandemic and the toxic and useless covid vaccine) then you need to worry.
Look at the things governments everywhere did wrong during the fake covid pandemic.
I fear that what is happening in the UK means that global genocide is just months away.
My warnings about the covid vaccine have been entirely vindicated. I began warning about the vaccine in February and March of 2020 – before they’d even talked about the covid-19 vaccine. And later that year I issued precise warnings about what would happen. I warned about the heart problems and the neurological problems.
I was censored, banned and attacked.
But everything I said has been proved entirely right. Governments were wrong. The medical establishment was wrong. Journalists and broadcasters were wrong. Advisers were wrong. Fact checkers were wrong.
If the pro-euthanasia bill is passed in the UK, then there will be similar laws throughout the EU and America. Euthanasia will be legal everywhere.
Euthanasia in the UK will be the beginning of the end.
I suspect that the UK’s Prime Minister `Free Suits’ Starmer, allowed euthanasia to be promoted in the House of Commons as a private members bill so that he could separate himself from a law which will authorise the mass killing of the frail, the elderly, the disabled – whatever their disability – and the poor and the unemployed.
If you think I’m exaggerating just look at what is happening in countries such as Canada where euthanasia is already legal. Just read Jack King’s bestselling book `They want to kill us’.
Make no mistake this is planned, global genocide.
If you don’t speak up now then soon it will be too late. Find my video entitled `They want to kill you – here’s how they’ll do it’ on Bitchute and send it to everyone whose email address you can find. Send it to MPs and journalists. (Or to find the video in an instant just CLICK HERE)
Copyright Vernon Coleman November 2024
If the Great Reset crowd is going to great lengths to reduce consumption and consumers in a controlled fashion for their own benefit, why would they permit this uncontrollable threat (Self-replicating m-rna vaccines or Wars) to happen because it would shatter all of their plans to inhabit and enjoy a pristine world with 500,000 of their closest friends?
Makes no sense unless of course it is a ploy to frighten the world’s population into recognizing the NEED for a NWO because nation states can NO LONGER protect their people. So, for the GLOBAL COMMON GOOD we should all accept living in our apartments in our 15-minute cities eating our protein rich zero carbon producing insects…
PROBLEM SOLVED and the Technofascists exist to solve problems!