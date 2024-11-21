While the British mainstream media obsessed about the death of an unpleasant, hypocritical politician who did massive harm to the country and the funeral of a pop singer who was hardly a household name, `Free Suits’ Starmer (famed previously for grabbing freebies, endorsing a policy designed to kill huge numbers of old people and doing great damage to farming in Britain) quietly, and almost secretly (as though the electorate had no right to know what was happening), gave permission for Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow Missiles to attack Russia. And without a wait or a thank you, Ukraine started using them. This followed Biden’s decision to start World War III by allowing Ukraine to fire American ATACMS missiles into Russia.



With all respect to the Ukranian armed forces, I suspect it is unlikely that the Ukraine military will have been able to fire any of these sophisticated missiles without at least some help and support – and so British and American troops will have effectively fired the missiles. And so America and Britain, without the traditional courtesy of declaring war, are now fighting Russia.



All this means, of course, that Biden and Starmer have quietly started World War III and taken their countries into what seems likely to be the world’s first nuclear war – without the authority, permission or knowledge of their electorates. When your country’s soldiers are firing their country’s powerful weapons at another country then, by definition, it’s a war.



It is, perhaps, what one would expect of Starmer who, even by the standards of modern politics, appear shameless and uncaring. (He and his Chancellor, Reeves, are responsible for what will be the biggest cull of the vulnerable elderly in Britain.)



Russia has issued a statement making it clear that it now feels that it has the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons. And Russia has given one man, Putin, the authority to start firing nuclear missiles at Britain and America and the members of NATO.



At the beginning of the week the Norwegian, Swedish, Danish and Finnish Governments all warned their citizens about the War. Citizens were issued with pamphlets telling them what to do and advising them to stockpile food and other supplies.



`Free Suits’ Starmer and his motley crew of greedy, grasping incompetents have, of course, not even bothered to tell the British citizens that they are now involved in World War III – and are targets for Russian missiles.



Which bits of Britain will be the prime targets? London, obviously. And Cheltenham – the home of the GCHQ doughnut. The Cotswolds look doomed.



In Europe, Brussels in Belgium will be an obvious target since it is the HQ of NATO.



Will Putin take out Kiev first? Or will he content himself with `removing’ America’s satellites?



Who knows? But the British, who are now among Russia’s prime targets, haven’t even been told what Starmer has started. And we haven’t even been told how to turn a sofa, some old toilet roll centres and six feet of sticky back tape into a nuclear shelter.



Starmer, of course, is out of the country again as I write this. Maybe his frequent absences from Britain are a message we should listen to.



Biden, using the last weeks of his dead presidency, to start a war the Democrats were desperate to begin has joined with Britain’s worst Prime Minister in history to start the War to end all Wars.



I wish you all good fortune, my friends. I fear we will need all the fortune, and the prayers, we can muster.



Copyright Vernon Coleman November 2024

