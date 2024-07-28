BBC staff are complaining that they and their friends and colleagues are having a bad year – `shaking off one cold only to rapidly catch another, rolling from infection to infection’.



Puzzled, the BBC staff want to know what is going on.



They think perhaps everyone might be catching covid variants.



Or maybe it’s all due to long covid.



Or perhaps it’s because not enough people are being vaccinated against all sorts of infectious diseases.



Those are just some of the theories.



The truth (which they will never dream of accepting) is that they’re all developing infectious diseases because of the toxic and useless covid-19 vaccine.



I repeatedly warned during 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 that the covid vaccine would make the vaccinated especially vulnerable to a wide range of diseases including infections.



Naturally, the mainstream media (including the BBC) scoffed and sneered.



No one would listen then and no one will listen now. The BBC refuses to allow anyone criticising vaccines time on any of their programmes.



But here’s my latest prediction: the BBC staff (and the rest of the vaccinated hordes) are going to develop more and more serious health problems including infectious diseases. They are going to be permanently unwell. And I’m afraid a lot of them are going to die unexpectedly.



Maybe they will at some point understand what is happening to them.



Or maybe they’ll just keep on having more and more covid vaccinations, being sick all the time – and then dying.



I know I should be sympathetic.



But I’m afraid I really don’t much care about the BBC staff anymore. They pushed the covid vaccine, ignored the evidence and wrongly claimed the vaccine was safe and effective. Millions of trusting listeners and viewers took their advice.



Now they’re paying the price.



And for them, I’m afraid, things are going to get worse.



Vernon Coleman is the author of the world's best-selling book on vaccines - `Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying: Here's the proof'. The book was written long before the covid vaccine was introduced but it proves that vaccines are neither safe nor effective.



Vernon Coleman also wrote the first book about the covid fraud. `Coming Apocalypse' was published in April 2020.



Copyright Vernon Coleman July 2024