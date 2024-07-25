Share this postBarnhardtMemes.comedwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBarnhardtMemes.comJuly 25, 2024 by Ann BarnhardtEdwinJul 25, 202421Share this postBarnhardtMemes.comedwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6Share21Share this postBarnhardtMemes.comedwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6Share
CoffeeCup_7, Abigail, Sharon, thanks for the restacks.
The RNC Clarifies a Major Theme | Frontpage Mag
https://www.frontpagemag.com/the-rnc-clarifies-a-major-theme/
And guess what the DNC will champion in August?
Once again we have a case of the left refusing to distinguish the difference between legal and illegal immigration. This Orwellian word game began years ago when the left canceled out the word illegal altogether and then intoned the magical concept that “nobody is illegal.” Meaning that crossing the border as part of an invading army is basically the same thing as entering the country legally.