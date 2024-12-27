Azerbaijani government sources told Euronews on Thursday that a Russian surface-to-air missile hit Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J28243, ultimately causing the plane to crash during an emergency landing attempt in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau shortly thereafter.

A Russian SAM was fired at the Embraer ERJ-190 during a drone swarm above Grozny, the capital city of Chechnya, Russia. The SAM detonated near the commercial jet and unleashed a spray formation of shrapnel that damaged the plane's rear fuselage and flight controls.

Here's more from the media outlet:

Government sources have told Euronews that the damaged aircraft was not allowed to land at any Russian airports despite the pilots' requests for an emergency landing, and it was ordered to fly across the Caspian Sea towards Aktau in Kazakhstan. According to data, the plane's GPS navigation systems were jammed throughout the flight path above the sea.

Shortly after the Embraer ERJ-190 crashed in Aktau on Christmas Day, footage of the wreckage emerged on X, and that's when internet sleuths began to notice "traces of shrapnel on the rear fuselage section of the aircraft."

The flight-tracking website Flightradar24 posted altitude and vertical speed data indicating the plane "struggled to maintain altitude for more than an hour."

It is suspected that the SAM's shrapnel spray pattern damaged the Embraer ERJ-190's vertical stabilizer, horizontal stabilizer, and elevators—possibly explaining why the normal landing configuration might not have been achieved.

This resulted in an aggressive landing approach, contributing to a steep glide slope that led to the hard landing and eventual crash.