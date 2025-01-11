Share this postEdwin’s Newsletter #1Ann Barnhardt Meme BarrageCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAnn Barnhardt Meme BarrageJanuary 11, 2025 by Ann BarnhardtEdwinJan 11, 202512Share this postEdwin’s Newsletter #1Ann Barnhardt Meme BarrageCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore85Share12Share this postEdwin’s Newsletter #1Ann Barnhardt Meme BarrageCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore85Share
BOMBSHELL: Key Reservoir Was EMPTY When Palisades Fire Started, Contributed to Loss of Homes and Life
https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2025/01/10/bombshell-key-reservoir-was-empty-when-palisades-fire-started-contributed-to-loss-of-homes-and-life-n2184190
"The Santa Ynez Reservoir, which holds 117 million gallons of water and supplies three tanks in the Palisades area, was drained for maintenance during brush fire season. While the three tanks, each with a capacity of 1 million gallons, were full at the time of the fire, they were unable to meet the demand without the reservoir to refill them. This reckless decision to take the reservoir offline left firefighters without sufficient water and severely hindered their efforts. DWP CEO Janisse Quiñones has failed to disclose this critical information and instead blamed "extreme demand" on the system. Her lack of transparency and leadership in this preventable failure demands her immediate resignation."
WATCH: Joe Biden and Baghdad Gavin Insult Everyone's Intelligence During Wildfires Response Video Call
https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2025/01/10/joe-biden-and-gavin-newsom-video-conference-n2184198
Both Newsom and Biden have been in close contact amid the wildfires that have been ravaging Los Angeles and with no end in sight. In one interaction, which happened as the cameras were rolling, a tone-deaf Biden, who was in the state, announced to Newsom and others in the room with him that things might be bad there but he had some good news: he had just become a great grandfather.
"My son [Hunter] lives out here, by the way," Biden proclaimed. "They got the notification yesterday that their home has probably burned to the ground. Today, it appears that it may be still standing. We're not sure, but the good news is, I'm a great-grandfather as of today."
In one clip, we see Biden whining about Newsom and other Democrat leaders in California "getting a bad rap about these fire hydrants [that] don't have enough water in them."
"Give me a break," Biden also said.
Watch: X LINK
If only memes had this effect!
https://voza0db.substack.com/p/morons-just-dont-get-it-3c7
There aren't that many Heros among the Herds of MMS/3i's...