I must admit that I haven’t exactly been an exemplar of Christian virtue over the last few days. I keep telling myself, “I will not take pleasure from all of the videos showing Democrats crying after the election,” but then I find my way right back to another collection of social media meltdowns proving why leftism is a mental illness. What can I say, lefty tears are delicious. My favorite schadenfreudilicious spectacle is this creative production featuring President Trump jamming out on electric guitar and drums to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son,” while America’s most prominent Democrats break down in tears. I guess it’s what the Intelligence Community would call a “deepfake,” but it looks real to me!

All right, I’m done. I’ve got it out of my system. Wait, have you seen this one of Tim Walz’s daughter telling Americans, “This country does not deserve Kamala Harris”? Ha ha. That’s pretty funny, too. She/Xi’s right, though. However bad we’ve been, we definitely don’t deserve Kamala! Better to be tortured with fingernail scratches on a chalkboard twenty-four hours a day than to suffer through eight years of Kama-lama-ding-dong philosophizing about “the significance of the passage of time.” Dang, I really thought I had this under control. Looks like I still have a lot of work to do. Oh well.

In defense of everyone who might be similarly enjoying this electoral triumph a bit too much these days, I will only point out that we have been bashed and battered for four long years, and we could be forgiven for experiencing joy (the authentic variety, not the Kamala kind) after enduring so much pain. After all, there is a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance. And without a doubt, this is our season to laugh and dance. So take a moment, smile, and do the Trump Dance.

Not all of us thought this was possible. We worried that the same mail-in-ballot fraud that gave basement-dwelling Joe Biden 25% more “votes” than Chicago superstar (and champagne socialist) Barack Obama would elevate Cackling Kamala to the Oval Office. Merrick Garland’s (in)Justice Department has been obsessed with imprisoning Trump for the rest of his natural life, and those same goons have spent the last four years harassing and incarcerating anyone who dares to question the legitimacy of America’s weeks-long ballot harvests. The Deep State got what it wanted in 2020. Its bureaucratic tyrants censored Americans, defamed J6 protestors as terrorists, and pushed a ludicrous narrative that Trump and his unarmed supporters had attempted to overthrow the federal government.

After so much State-directed violence and propaganda against American citizens, it was easy to lose faith. Heck, I heard Senator Rand Paul — a repeat victim of political violence — express on multiple occasions the rather shocking sentiment that “they” would never allow President Trump back in the White House. Well, we’re not there yet, but things are certainly heading in the right direction! (I just did the Trump Dance again for anyone wondering.)

Take some time to reflect on the significance of this political earthquake. In fact, just this once, let’s take Kamala’s advice and really think about “the significance of the passage of time.” Four years ago, schools were closed. Small businesses were shuttered. People were wearing silly face masks while driving alone in their cars or jogging alone outside. It was insane, yet the majority of Americans participated in the insanity. I used to get messages from conservative voters who were very unhappy with my constant pleas for Americans not to give up their liberties just because the CDC told them that the Bill of Rights is null and void during medical scares. A commenter who had always struck me as politically savvy told me that COVID was too serious for me to complain about lockdowns and online censorship.

Four years later, those overreactions to a government-engineered medical emergency seem absurd to conservatives and non-conservatives alike. People across the West have experienced the economic damage of business closures and witnessed the emotional damage inflicted on children from school closures. As government lies are exposed (including those involving COVID’s origin and deadliness and the efficacy of the pharmaceutical industry’s “emergency use” mRNA therapeutics), people are coming to grips with how nefarious the mass censorship campaigns against COVID “misinformation” really were.

It seems asinine now, but during the height of the COVID insanity, governments convinced most Westerners that scientific debate was somehow damaging to the advancement of human knowledge. We were ridiculously close to the imposition of pandemic passports that would have effectively monitored Westerners’ movements and speech at all times. The Biden-Harris regime moved quickly to mandate COVID shots, punish workers who refused, and establish “quarantine” camps for those who resisted. Totalitarianism returned not with Nazi troops brandishing rifles but with white-coated medical doctors insisting that we relinquish our liberties and obey the scriptures of dogmatic “expertise.”

A strange thing happened on the way to tyranny, though. A lot of people who had previously consented to their own COVID confinement shared a stunning revelation: governments are much less interested in saving citizens from COVID than they are in using COVID as a pretext for controlling citizens. It was a monumental shift in social consciousness and another “aha!” advance for the “Great Awakening.”

In the four years that President Trump has been out of office, this pattern has repeated time and again. Since Biden’s 2020 (s)election, Big Tech has actively censored Americans who highlight evidence of electoral fraud. The propaganda press has labeled us “election deniers.” The DOJ, FBI, and too many partisan judges have treated J6 defendants worse than alleged murderers. Protests for free and fair elections have been preposterously described as an “insurrection” worse than Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and the Civil War. The mix of rhetorical overkill and political persecution have had a salubrious effect: an increasing number of Americans now recognize that the federal government conspires with social media companies to censor Americans’ speech in violation of the First Amendment and that the criminal justice system is filled with corrupt and evil actors.

These public revelations caught fire once Democrat prosecutors chose to engage in an unprecedented lawfare campaign against President Trump that threatened his liberty and property. Americans have witnessed the Clintons and other Democrat politicians in good standing with the D.C. “blob” escape prosecution for real crimes (including Hillary’s Russia collusion fraud against the American people) too many times for the avalanche of criminal and civil cases against President Trump to pass muster. There was a time when Americans would have placed credence in the serious accusations coming from the mouths of U.S. prosecutors. After years of watching corrupt judges assist in the political targeting of Trump confidantes such as Rudy Giuliani, Peter Navarro, and Steve Bannon, though, the lawfare against President Trump has appeared malicious, unacceptable, and un-American.

COVID tyranny, censorship, overt propaganda, and rampant lawfare have been awful symptoms of the vile authoritarianism metastasizing over the last four years. But they have also been eye-opening for tens of millions of Americans who finally see the cancers growing inside the U.S. government and spreading among its corporate partners. There are those in the U.S. government who would like nothing better than to suffocate human liberty. Thankfully for us, Americans who have been choking on oppression for four years finally have a sense of what ails them.

Sometimes we must endure great ills to appreciate what threatens our survival. In that regard, Biden’s calamitous presidency has been enlightening. In 2024, Americans of every demographic moved toward President Trump. That kind of “awakening” is worth celebrating.