After weeks of the mainstream media and the Democrats pushing the narrative that Trump has been a disaster for the economy, the March jobs report just blew that narrative out of the water. If this report tells us anything, it's that after just a few short months of cleaning up the disastrous Biden-Harris mess, America is back.

According to the report, the U.S. economy added a whopping 228,000 jobs in March, a tremendous vindication of Trump’s America First policies—far exceeding the 140,000 jobs that economists had predicted.

Health care led the charge, adding 54,000 jobs across ambulatory care, hospitals, and nursing facilities—exactly the kind of growth that strengthens essential services. Social assistance also outperformed expectations, bringing in 24,000 new jobs, with a major boost from individual and family services.

Retail also made a comeback in March, adding 24,000 jobs as food and beverage stores rebounded. Transportation and warehousing saw a significant jump as well, adding 23,000 jobs—nearly double the sector’s average monthly gain—driven by increased demand for couriers and trucking.

Wages continued their upward trend. Average hourly earnings rose by 9 cents in March, bringing the yearly increase to 3.8%, while production and nonsupervisory workers also saw gains. Meanwhile, the average workweek held firm, suggesting employers are maintaining steady hours for their workforce.

“GREAT JOB NUMBERS, FAR BETTER THAN EXPECTED,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “IT’S ALREADY WORKING. HANK [sic] TOUGH, WE CAN’T LOSE!!!”

What makes this even more impressive? This happened while Elon Musk was busy draining the swamp through the Department of Government Efficiency. For weeks now, the narrative has been that Trump and Musk were killing jobs. Well, how ridiculous does that narrative sound now?

Naturally, left-wing media outlets tried desperately to put a negative spin on the news.

“March’s report marks another solid month of job gains and a continuation of a historic expansion of the labor market,” CNN reported. “Whether that continues, however, remains to be seen. Recent economic data has indicated that uncertainty and layoffs are on the rise amid some monumental policy shifts from the Trump administration.”

The timing of this report delivered another crushing blow to the Democrats, as it comes mere days after Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on countries that unfairly take advantage of the United States. Democrats have been predicting for weeks that Trump was going to tank the economy with his tariff threats. The March jobs report proves his America First policies are working.

Here's what really matters: After just three months of Trump's leadership, we're seeing real economic growth again. The Biden-Harris administration left us a struggling economy, and we’re starting to see things turn around.

The March jobs report is just the beginning. Remember, folks, this is what happens when you put a real business leader in charge instead of career politicians who couldn't run a lemonade stand.

The left can keep predicting economic disaster—they've been wrong about Trump's policies for eight years and counting. Meanwhile, the rest of us will keep winning as America becomes greater than ever before.

The mainstream media will do everything to downplay good economic news under Trump. We will report the truth about America's comeback that the liberal media wants to hide.