I came across this teevee clip from ARSH 1963 and was struck by how quickly and openly the insanity was imposed upon the culture. Look at the choreography here – it is diabolical. It looks like demons having epileptic fits. And note the calculated costuming of the boys in tuxedos and the girls in relatively pretty dresses. It is far more insidious to have “good-looking, normal kids” gyrating and thrusting like this rather than people dressed like vagrants or clowns. And whose “show” was this? That drugged-out trainwreck and fag hag par excellence: Frances Gumm, aka Judy Garland.
It’s almost as if something happened in ARSH 1962 such that every malevolent force on the planet simultaneously rose up on cue in a seemingly organized attack on human civilization, The Church and God Himself. Hmmm. What happened in ARSH 1962?
Anyone? Anyone?
Unrelated: here is a fascinating (and very alarming) examination of our calendar, why it was bastardized to make no sense, and what it is hiding about today: could April Fool’s Day - a day centered around trickery & deceit - actually be the most holy day of the year? What else could be expected in satan’s kingdom?
Did you know that you're missing a month of your life every year?
By DemonEraser
We're supposed to have thirteen months of twenty eight days, exactly, plus one day that represents the renewal.
-Girls periods are every twenty eight days
-The ocean tides every twenty eight days,
-The moon cycle as every twenty eight days.
-[Pregnancy is measured in 28 day intervals]
Why do you think it's called a month? Because the original name was derived from the moon cycle which was called a “moonth” - every twenty eight days.And I'm sure you've heard of the idea that we live on back of some cosmic turtle floating in outer space and let's because turtles actually keep a calendar of this on their back. Most turtles have thirteen sections in the middle with twenty eight days around the rim:
The native Americans figured it out and used the turtle as a calendar. The bible even says in Job 12 7—10 that all creation knows that god made it.
But why has the world distorted god's perfect calendar and where did the thirteenth month go? Well what does sept mean?
-Sept, September sept is 7
-Oct, October, oct is 8
-Nov-ember? Novem? nov is 9
-December, decem, December means 10
…but I thought December was the twelfth month? Well let's think about the first month what is April mean?
-April is where we get the word Aprillis (or aperio in Latin) which means to appear or to open. Yeah April is the first month—it’s to open.
-May is actually named after a demon or god Maia (a Nephilim).
-June is named after Junius, a god as well.
-July was renamed after Julius Caesar. It was originally Quatilis which means four [this claim could not be validated —tri]
-And August was originally renamed after Augustus Caesar but it was originally Quintilis, and which means five.
And Julius Caesar was originally the one who renamed the start of the whole calendar to confuse you
-And the missing month, the thing y'all are missing til now: Sextilis - I know it's weird - but it means six.
-September is now 7
-October is now 8
-November’s 9
-December’s 10
-January is named after god Janis.
-February is named after the god Februus.
-And march is named after another god - or demon - Mars. The god of war who ends things.
And what's that famous Shakespeare quote, “Beware the Ides of March”? Oh yeah here's Shakespeare manipulating our language again: The Ides of march was originally related to a timeline meaning celebration… Celebration for the new year.
So why’d they change it? So our yearly calendar was supposed to start in April and end in March. We we're supposed to have thirteen months of twenty eight days which is:
13 x 28 = 364
Plus the one day which represents renewal to make it three hundred sixty five. That day also represents resurrection.
Now what day did Jesus die?It's actually April 3rd AD33, that a lot of historians assume. But what do you wanna bet the calendar been shifted a few days and it was probably closer to April 1st, hence the name April Fools Day—because you're a fool for believing a calendar that makes absolutely no sense and not recognizing the day that Jesus died for humanity.
That's why they call it April Fool’s Day and demons celebrate April Fool’s Day because the world has forgotten the day that your Lord died for you. All of this calendar shifting—they did it so that you cannot honor God's feast and holidays. They did it to confuse you.I mean God specifically says, “keep my days”. He says, “keep the sabbath”, that's part of his command. God wants you to honor his holidays. And more interestingly, in the Book of Jubilees, Chapter Six Verse Thirty-Seven, it states:
“For this reason the years come upon them when they will disturb (the order), and make an abominable (day) the day of testimony, and an unclean day a feast day, and they will confound all the days, the holy with the unclean and the unclean with the holy: for they will go wrong as to the months and sabbaths and feasts and jubilees.”And what day even is the sabbath?See many people think sabbath is Sunday but it's actually supposed to be Saturday because it was called sa day.They even still call it sabbath day in Russia but it was derived from sabbath day that's where the original term came from not Saturn day which was later evolved into worship of Saturn.
Excerpt from: https://old.bitchute.com/video/TMm0tStIdrW5 [4mins]
